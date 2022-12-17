dayton-daily-news logo
X

Thailand's king, queen test positive for COVID-19

Nation & World
40 minutes ago
Thailand’s king and queen have tested positive for COVID-19, and so far have only mild symptoms

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand's king and queen have tested positive for COVID-19, and so far have only mild symptoms, the royal palace said Saturday.

Doctors prescribed treatment for King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 70, and Queen Suthida, 44, and requested them to refrain from duties for a while, the Royal Household Bureau said in a statement.

Their symptoms are “very mild,” the statement said.

Earlier Friday and Thursday, the couple visited Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol at Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok, where she was admitted after she fell unconscious due to a heart problem on Wednesday.

The number of infections spread by the dominant omicron subvariants has increased in Bangkok and Thailand's tourist destinations after the country relaxed restrictions that were in place since 2020, according to the Department of Disease Control.

Its records show that 82% of the population, or at least 57 million, have been vaccinated with at least one jab. Of those, 53.5 million people have received a second dose and 32.5 million have received a third jab.

In Other News
1
How Argentina can beat France in the World Cup final
2
Poland's top cop set off grenade launcher by accident
3
US company to send team to look into Berlin aquarium rupture
4
US company to send team to look into Berlin aquarium rupture
5
Dead boy pulled from rubble of latest Russian hit on Ukraine
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top