Thao, Kueng say they rejected plea deal in Floyd killing

Thao, Kueng and Lane were convicted in federal court in February of violating Floyd's civil rights. Lane, who held Floyd's legs and twice asked if he should be turned on his side, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years. Thao was sentenced to 3 1/2 years. Kueng, who pinned Floyd's back, was sentenced to 3 years.

Assistant Attorney General Matt Frank said plea negotiations began in earnest in May and continued into June. The offers would have dropped the charge of aiding and abetting murder, and the officers' state time would have run concurrently with the federal sentences.

The trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 24, with opening statements Nov. 7.

Lane avoided a state trial by pleading guilty in May to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in a deal that calls for a three-year sentence. His sentencing is Sept. 21.

Chauvin was sentenced to 21 years on the federal civil rights charge. He remains in the state's maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights pending his transfer to federal prison. The other three remain free on bail.

