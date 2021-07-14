That was fleeting: Twitter kills off ephemeral 'fleets'

Fleets are reminiscent of Instagram and Facebook “stories” and Snapchat’s snaps, which let users post short-lived photos and messages. Such features are increasingly popular with social media users looking for smaller groups and and more private chats. But people use Twitter differently than Facebook, Instagram or messaging apps — it's more of a public conversation and a way to stay up to date with what's going on. Fleets, it turns out, did not make sense.

There was also a matter of the name. Called fleets because they were fleeting, the word is also a brand name for an enema — something many people pointed out on Twitter when the feature launched.

In a tweet announcing the decision, Twitter wrote "we're sorry or you're welcome," tacitly acknowledging mixed user reactions to the feature.