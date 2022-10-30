dayton-daily-news logo
X

That's scary: Roaches spoil Halloween on suburban street

Nation & World
37 minutes ago
Trick-or-treating is off limits in a suburban Detroit neighborhood

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (AP) — Trick-or-treating is off limits in a suburban Detroit neighborhood: There's nothing sweet about bringing home a cockroach.

Officials in Wyandotte said a cockroach infestation has been confirmed at a vacant home after a tip from a trash hauler. The pests have been moving to other homes.

Sidewalks will be closed Monday night on a portion of 20th Street. City engineer Greg Mayhew said a Halloween ban will prevent "further roach migration." Officials don't want the bugs hitching a ride on costumes, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The city is trying to exterminate the roaches but “it will take some time," Mayhew said.

Walking the street could help kill the cockroaches, but their eggs still could spread and survive, City Council member Todd Hanna said.

In Other News
1
Black church tradition survives Georgia's voting changes
2
Michigan State president: Post-game melee 'unacceptable'
3
Families get final say before Parkland shooter is sentenced
4
At least 32 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse
5
German envoy postpones trip to Qatar amid World Cup spat
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top