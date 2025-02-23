The 31st SAG Awards get underway with a win for Kieran Culkin

The 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards are getting underway in what should offer the final clue in an unusually unpredictable Oscar race
Kieran Culkin accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for "A Real Pain" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Nation & World
By JAKE COYLE – Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago
The 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards kicked off Sunday night with host Kristen Bell paying tribute to Los Angeles firefighters and another supporting actor win for "A Real Pain" co-star Kieran Culkin.

Bell introduced the ceremony, streaming live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, as an ode to both the aspirational spirit of actors who come to Los Angeles to make it, and to the city, itself.

The SAG Awards unfolded against the backdrop of the devastating wildfires that began in early January. Those fires forced the guild to cancel its in-person nominations announcement and launched a disaster relief fund for SAG-AFTRA members affected.

Before singing “Do You Want to Be an Actor?” to tune of “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” from “Frozen,” Bell introduced attending firefighters as “the most attractive tables” among a sea of stars.

“First it was COVID then it was the strikes then it was the devastating wildfires,” actor Courtney B. Vance, president of the SAG-AFTRA charitable foundation told attendees ahead of the show. “Thousands have lost their homes including our own members and their families.”

The night's first televised award went to Culkin, who has won just about every award in the category. Gripping the SAG trophy, he could quickly tell the difference.

“It is funny that the heaviest of all awards is given by actors,” said Culkin, who characteristically riffed his way through a rambling acceptance speech before swearing sincerity: “Believe it or not, this actually means a lot to me.”

The SAG Awards should offer the final clue in an unusually unpredictable Oscar race. The other major awards — including the BAFTAs, the Producers Guild Awards, the Directors Guild Awards and the Golden Globes — have all had their say. But actors make up the largest piece of the film academy pie, so their picks often correspond strongly with Academy Award winners.

After wins from the PGA and the DGA — and last night, the Independent Spirit AwardsSean Baker's "Anora" is seen as the favorite to win best picture in a week's time at the Oscars. But Edward Berger's "Conclave" won last weekend at the BAFTAs, the latest wrench in an award season full of them. That's included the unlikely rise and precipitous fall of another top contender, "Emilia Pérez."

The awards are being streamed lived by Netflix, which distributed “Emilia Pérez,” for the second time.

"Wicked" comes in the leading film nominee, with five nods, while "Shōgun" heads the TV categories. It took early awards for Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai and for best stunt ensemble. The corresponding award for film went to the stunt performer ode "The Fall Guy."

The best actor and best actress categories should be nail biters. While Brody (“The Brutalist”) has won a string of awards, Chalamet (“A Complete Unknown”) and Ralph Fiennes (“Conclave”) could easily pull off the upset. Best actress could go to either Moore (“The Substance”) or Madison (“Anora”).

In addition to the competitive categories, Jane Fonda will be given the SAG Life Achievement Award.

AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton contributed to this report from Los Angeles.

Kristen Bell speaks during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Anna Sawai accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for "Shogun" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Jane Fonda, left, and Demi Moore arrive at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Selena Gomez arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Zoe Saldana arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Ariana Grande arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Colman Domingo arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

SAG Award statuettes are seen prior the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Timothee Chalamet arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Fran Drescher, from left, Ariana Grande, and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland arrive at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Kieran Culkin arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

SAG Award statuettes are seen prior the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Michelle Yeoh arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kristen Bell arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Adrien Brody, left, and Georgina Chapman arrive at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Jodie Foster arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Mikey Madison arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jeremy Strong arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Danielle Deadwyler arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Andrew Scott arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Liza Colon-Zayas arrives at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kieran Culkin accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for "A Real Pain" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

