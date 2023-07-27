The Angels said they won't trade Shohei Ohtani, and he celebrated by throwing a 1-hitter

DETROIT (AP) — Shohei Ohtani looked his manager in the eye and in just a few words, left no doubt of his intentions.

"I'll finish it," Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin recalled Ohtani telling him after the eighth inning of his first complete game in his Major League Baseball career against Detroit. "He wanted it. I could see it, too."

Hours before the two-way superstar delivered the message to his manager, the Angels delivered one of their own.

The franchise, desperate to make the playoffs for the first time since 2014, made a win-now trade to bolster its pitching staff and confirmed that Ohtani will stay for the rest of the season before he becomes a free agent.

"We're going to roll the dice and see what happens," Angels general manager Perry Minasian told reporters before a 6-0 win over the Tigers in the first game of a doubleader, just days before MLB's trade deadline.

Ohtani responded with his best start in the majors, throwing a one-hitter with eight strikeouts on 111 pitches, including fastballs nearing 100 mph and wicked sliders and splitters that left the Tigers flailing.

It was just the latest display of why Ohtani could have landed a huge prospect haul in a trade, and why he's expected to cash in on perhaps the world's most lucractive contract in any sport this offseason.

Some speculate the 29-year-old slugger and starting pitcher on the open market might make $500-600 million in his next contract, but the recent developments don't seem to affect his thinking.

“From the beginning, my plan was to finish strong this season with the Angels,” Ohtani told reporters through his translator after Thursday's gem. "I don’t think things are really going to change mentally.

“But all the people talking about the trades, that’s going to be all gone. So I feel like I’m just focused on taking this team to the playoffs.”

The Angels are, too.

They're motivated to get rid of their reputation for wasting the talents of MVPs Mike Trout and Ohtani. The Arte Moreno-owned ballclub has the majors’ longest streaks of consecutive losing seasons (seven) and consecutive non-playoff seasons (eight, tied with Detroit).

And as long as the Angels can keep Ohtani on the team, they plan to do just that.

“I never went up to Shohei and said, `Hey, we’re not trading you,’” Minasian said. “Think I made it pretty clear the last time we talked, I think, that he wasn’t going anywhere."

The 2021 AL MVP leads the majors in homers and OPS at the plate and is among the leaders in opponent batting average and strikeouts on the mound.

“He’s doing the impossible,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “We’re playing against a generational talent.”

When Chad Wallach tracked down a popup in foul terriorty for the final out of the fifth, Ohtani went out of his way to pick up the catcher's mask and handed to him.

He really can do it all.

“I love Shohei Ohtani,” Minasian said. “He comes in, prepares, works, goes out and performs on a nightly basis. Obviously, does both (hitting and pitching). He’s a great teammate. He takes this really seriously. He eats it. He sleeps it.

“He’s somebody that we would love to have going forward.”

Aiming to bolster their chances of challenging for the AL West title or earning a wild card if they fall short in the division, the Angels acquired right-handers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López from the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night. Giolito is expected to make his Angels debut Friday night against Toronto.

“I think this is the first time in my six years that we’re buyers,” Ohtani said.

The Angels also made another decision, designating 2021 All-Star slugger Jared Walsh for assignment. Walsh hit .119 with one homer and five RBIs in 28 games this season, coming off an injury-stunted 2022. He's been struggling with headaches and insomnia this year.

“Gone through some hard times, and he’s trying to find it back,” manager Phil Nevin said. “I know he’ll keep working. I hope he remains with us because I know when he gets on top of his game, we’re a better team with him."

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP