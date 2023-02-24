The AP Interview: Biden ready to run, US first lady says

Although Biden has long said that it's his intention to seek reelection, he has yet to make it official, and he's struggled to dispel questions about whether he's too old to continue serving as president. Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term.

“He says he’s not done," the first lady said in Nairobi, the second and final stop of her five-day trip to Africa. "He’s not finished what he’s started. And that’s what’s important.”