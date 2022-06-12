The AP Interview: Sri Lanka PM says he's open to Russian oil

Two weeks ago, the country bought a 90,000-metric-ton (99,000-ton) shipment of Russian crude to restart its only refinery, the energy minister told reporters.

Wickremesinghe did not comment directly on those reports, and said he did not know whether more orders were in the pipeline. But he said Sri Lanka desperately needs fuel, and is currently trying to get oil and coal from the country’s traditional suppliers in the Middle East.

“If we can get from any other sources, we will get from there. Otherwise (we) may have to go to Russia again,” he said.

Officials are negotiating with private suppliers, but Wickremesinghe said one issue they face is that “there is a lot of oil going around which can be sourced back informally to Iran or to Russia.”

“Sometimes we may not know what oil we are buying,” he said. “Certainly we are looking at the Gulf as our main supply.”

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, global oil prices have skyrocketed. While Washington and its allies are trying to cut financial flows supporting Moscow's war effort, Russia is offering its crude at a steep discount, making it extremely enticing to a number of countries.

Like some other South Asian nations, Sri Lanka has remained neutral on the war in Europe.

Sri Lanka has received and continues to reach out to numerous countries for help — including the most controversial, China, currently the country's third-largest creditor. Opposition figures have accused the president and the former prime minister of taking on a slew of Chinese loans for splashy infrastructure projects that have since failed to generate profit, instead adding to the country's debt.

Critics have also pointed to a beleaguered port in the hometown of then-President Mahinda Rajapaksa, Hambantota, built along with a nearby airport as part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative projects, saying they cost too much and do too little for the economy.

“We need to identify what are the projects that we need for economic recovery and take loans for those projects, whether it be from China or from others,” Wickremesinghe said. “It’s a question of where do we deploy the resources?”

The prime minister said his government has been talking with China about restructuring its debts. Beijing had earlier offered to lend the country more money but balked at cutting the debt, possibly out of concern that other borrowers would demand the same relief.

“China has agreed to come in with the other countries to give relief to Sri Lanka, which is a first step,” Wickremesinghe said. “This means they all have to agree (on) how the cuts are to take place and in what manner they should take place.”

Sri Lanka is also seeking financial assistance from the World Food Programme, which may send a team to the country soon, and Wickremesinghe is banking on a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund. But even if approved, he doesn't expect to see money from the package until October onwards.

Wickremesinghe acknowledged that the crisis in Sri Lanka has been of its “own making.” Many have blamed government mismanagement, deep tax cuts in 2019, policy blunders that devastated crops and a sharp plunge in tourism due to the coronavirus pandemic. But he also stressed that the war in Ukraine, which has thrown global supply chains into a tailspin and pushed fuel and food prices to unaffordable levels, has made things much worse.

“The Ukraine crisis has impacted our ... economic contraction,” he said, adding that he thinks the economy will shrink even further before the country can begin to recoup and rebuild next year.

“I think by the end of the year, you could see the impact in other countries” as well, he said. “There is a global shortage of food. Countries are not exporting food.”

In Sri Lanka, the price of vegetables has jumped threefold while the country’s rice cultivation is down by about a third, the prime minister said.

The shortages have affected both the poor and the middle classes, triggering months of protests. Mothers are struggling to get milk to feed their babies, as fears of a looming hunger crisis grow.

Wickremesinghe said he felt terrible watching his nation suffer, “both as a citizen and a prime minister.”

He said he hasn’t ever seen anything like this in Sri Lanka — and didn’t think he ever would. “I have generally been in governments where I ensured people had three meals and their income increased,” he said. “We’ve had difficult times. ... But not like this. I have not seen ... people without fuel, without food.”

___

Associated Press writers Bharatha Mallawarachi and Krishan Francis contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption Sri Lanka's new prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe arrives for an interview with The Associated Press in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Sri Lanka may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia amid the island nation's unprecedented economic crisis, even as Western nations have largely boycotted Moscow as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine, the newly appointed prime minister said. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Combined Shape Caption Sri Lanka's new prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe arrives for an interview with The Associated Press in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Sri Lanka may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia amid the island nation's unprecedented economic crisis, even as Western nations have largely boycotted Moscow as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine, the newly appointed prime minister said. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Combined Shape Caption Sri Lanka's new prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Sri Lanka may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia amid the island nation's unprecedented economic crisis, even as Western nations have largely boycotted Moscow as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine, the newly appointed prime minister said. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Combined Shape Caption Sri Lanka's new prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Sri Lanka may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia amid the island nation's unprecedented economic crisis, even as Western nations have largely boycotted Moscow as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine, the newly appointed prime minister said. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Combined Shape Caption Sri Lanka's new prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Sri Lanka may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia amid the island nation's unprecedented economic crisis, even as Western nations have largely boycotted Moscow as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine, the newly appointed prime minister said. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Combined Shape Caption Sri Lanka's new prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Sri Lanka may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia amid the island nation's unprecedented economic crisis, even as Western nations have largely boycotted Moscow as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine, the newly appointed prime minister said. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Combined Shape Caption Sri Lanka's new prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Sri Lanka may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia amid the island nation's unprecedented economic crisis, even as Western nations have largely boycotted Moscow as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine, the newly appointed prime minister said. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Combined Shape Caption Sri Lanka's new prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Sri Lanka may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia amid the island nation's unprecedented economic crisis, even as Western nations have largely boycotted Moscow as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine, the newly appointed prime minister said. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Combined Shape Caption People place their canisters in line as they wait to buy kerosene oil outside a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Sri Lanka's prime minister says he may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia as he hunts desperately for more fuel to keep the country running. In an interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said if the island nation can get the oil from other sources, it will. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Combined Shape Caption People place their canisters in line as they wait to buy kerosene oil outside a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Sri Lanka's prime minister says he may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia as he hunts desperately for more fuel to keep the country running. In an interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said if the island nation can get the oil from other sources, it will. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Combined Shape Caption Sri Lanka's new prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Sri Lanka may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia amid the island nation's unprecedented economic crisis, even as Western nations have largely boycotted Moscow as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine, the newly appointed prime minister said. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Combined Shape Caption Sri Lanka's new prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Sri Lanka may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia amid the island nation's unprecedented economic crisis, even as Western nations have largely boycotted Moscow as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine, the newly appointed prime minister said. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Combined Shape Caption People wait in a long queues to buy fuel for their vehicles at a filling station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Sri Lanka's prime minister says he may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia as he hunts desperately for more fuel to keep the country running. In an interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said if the island nation can get the oil from other sources, it will. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Combined Shape Caption People wait in a long queues to buy fuel for their vehicles at a filling station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Sri Lanka's prime minister says he may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia as he hunts desperately for more fuel to keep the country running. In an interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said if the island nation can get the oil from other sources, it will. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Combined Shape Caption People wait in a queue at a fuel station hoping to buy kerosene oil in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Sri Lanka's prime minister says he may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia as he hunts desperately for more fuel to keep the country running. In an interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said if the island nation can get the oil from other sources, it will. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Combined Shape Caption People wait in a queue at a fuel station hoping to buy kerosene oil in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Sri Lanka's prime minister says he may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia as he hunts desperately for more fuel to keep the country running. In an interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said if the island nation can get the oil from other sources, it will. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Combined Shape Caption People wait in a long queues to buy fuel for their vehicles at a filling station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Sri Lanka's prime minister says he may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia as he hunts desperately for more fuel to keep the country running. In an interview with the Associated Press on Saturday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said if the island nation can get the oil from other sources, it will. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Combined Shape Caption People wait in a long queues to buy fuel for their vehicles at a filling station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Sri Lanka's prime minister says he may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia as he hunts desperately for more fuel to keep the country running. In an interview with the Associated Press on Saturday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said if the island nation can get the oil from other sources, it will. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Combined Shape Caption Sri Lanka's new prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Sri Lanka may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia amid the island nation's unprecedented economic crisis, even as Western nations have largely boycotted Moscow as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine, the newly appointed prime minister said. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Combined Shape Caption Sri Lanka's new prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Sri Lanka may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia amid the island nation's unprecedented economic crisis, even as Western nations have largely boycotted Moscow as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine, the newly appointed prime minister said. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena