'The Bachelor' star Colton Underwood comes out as gay

"I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time," Underwood told "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. "And I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know."

Underwood tried out briefly for a handful of NFL teams before his professional football career ended in 2016. Three years later, he won over Cassie Randolph on Season 23 of “The Bachelor,” a show centered on a single bachelor who is asked to select a wife from a pool of romantic interests. Underwood and Randolph never married.