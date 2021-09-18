The barbecue king: British royals praise Philip's deft touch

More than a dozen royals including all four of the queen and Philip’s children — Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward — and their adult grandchildren, including Charles' two sons, William and Prince Harry, took part in the one-hour program. The program, which was filmed before and after Philip's death on April 9, was originally conceived to mark his 100th birthday in June,

The 95-year-old queen was not interviewed but granted special access to her private film collection. Nor were the spouses of Philip's grandchildren, including Harry's wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Harry, who stepped down from royal duties last year and moved to California, spoke for the first time about how the Duke of Edinburgh gave him the space to talk about serving in Afghanistan. Harry says his grandfather would “never probe” but listen about his two tour of duties to Helmand province during the war in Afghanistan.

“Going off to Afghanistan, he was very matter of fact and just said, ‘Make sure you come back alive’," Harry said. “Then when I came back, there wasn’t a deep level of discussion, more a case of, ‘Well, you made it. How was it?’ That’s how he was.'”

“He was very much a listener, he sort of set the scene for you to be able to share as much as you wanted to share, but he would never probe," he added.

Harry first served in Afghanistan as a forward air controller, during 2007-08, coordinating air strikes on Taliban positions before his presence was revealed by foreign media and he was flown home. He returned in 2012, this time as an Apache helicopter co-pilot gunner.

Charles also spoke about Philip's dedication to the military.

“He took very seriously the fact that he was involved in the three armed forces. And obviously the Navy was his main service, but he took an inordinate interest in everything to do with the other two," Charles said.

“He read up an awful lot and thought about it and so he certainly put a lot of the generals and others through their paces, if you know what I mean. He’d always thought of a better way of doing it,” he added.

FILE - In this June 14, 2014 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry talks to Prince Philip, left, as members of the Royal family appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, during the Trooping The Colour parade, in central London. Credit: Lefteris Pitarakis