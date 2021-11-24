The Base, Hezbollah to be listed as terrorists in Australia

The remaining 25 terrorist organizations on Australia’s list are Muslim groups.

“The Base is a violent, racist, neo-Nazi group known by security agencies to be planning and preparing terrorist attacks,” Andrews said.

“The Base is currently proscribed as a terrorist organization by the governments of Canada and the United Kingdom and is known to have organized paramilitary training camps overseas,” she added.

Andrews wrote to state and territory governments to consult on the two proposed listings. She said she aimed to finalize the listings as soon as possible.

Lebanese Ambassador to Australia Milad Raad was not immediately available for comment.