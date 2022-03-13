'The Batman' and a BTS concert broadcast power box office

“Uncharted,” the action-adventure starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, declined only 17% in its fourth week of release. The videogame adaptation, from Sony Pictures, came in second with $9.3 million. It grossed $113.4 million domestically.

MGM's “Dog," starring Channing Tatum, has also had staying power. In its fourth week of release, it dipped only 13% with $5.3 million in ticket sales. The modestly budgeted film has made $47.8 million.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for the data firm Comscore, said those results reflect a stabilizing marketplace after pandemic fluctuations.

"These are unusually small weekend-over-weekend drops," said Dergarabedian, who noted the dip for “The Batman” was even less (41%) if you discounted the film's early presales ahead of opening weekend. “The road to recovery is in full swing, it's just taking a while.”

The paucity of competition for "The Batman" was partly due to other studios staying away from one of the year's more anticipated films. But it was also reflective of an early 2022 trend and changes accelerated by the pandemic. With more major movies going straight to streaming, theatrical offerings are slimmer.

The Walt Disney Co. opted to debut the Pixar film "Turning Red" on Disney+, as it did for the previous two Pixar releases. Before the pandemic, Pixar releases were some of Hollywood's most reliable ticket-sellers. Domee Shi's "Turning Red," the first Pixar film directly solely by a woman, about a 13-year-old Asian Canadian girl who turns into a giant red panda when she feels strong emotions, played in three theaters domestically (Disney didn't provide sales figures) and opened theatrically in 12 international markets where Disney+ isn't available. It grossed $3.8 million in those territories.

The release schedule, said David A. Gross, who runs the movie consultancy Franchise Entertainment, remains thin. He counted 16 wide releases in January and February, while there would typically be 22 to 25. The National Association of Theatre Owners has called lack of movies "a critical issue" for theaters.

“But the April and May titles are strong and they are more consistent from week to week, which is what we’ve been missing,” wrote Gross in a newsletter Sunday. He expects moviegoing to continue to strengthen in the spring and summer. If sales can reach 80% of 2019 grosses, he says, that would be a very good result for the year.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. "The Batman," $66 million.

2. “Uncharted,” $9.3 million.

3. “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul,” $6.8 million.

4. “Dog,” $5.3 million.

5. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” $4.1 million.

6. “Death on the Nile,” $2.5 million.

7. “Radhe Shyam,” $1.8 million.

8. “Sing 2,” $1.6 million.

9. “Jackass Forever,” $1.1 million.

10. “Scream," $445,000.

