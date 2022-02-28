The Chicks head back on tour in 2022 after long break

The multi-platinum female trio behind hits like "Wide Open Spaces" announced on Monday that The Chicks Tour will hit 27 North American cities starting in June and running through August.

“While we were recording the 'Gaslighter' album, I was constantly picturing performing all of those songs on tour," said Martie Maguire, who together with her sister Emily Strayer and Natalie Maines make up The Chicks, in a statement to the AP. “The ultimate payoff is always the live show for us.”