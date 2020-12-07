X

The Dylan catalog, a 60-year rock 'n' roll odyssey, is sold

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2012, file photo, Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles. Universal Music Publishing Group is buying legendary singer Bob Dylan’s entire catalog of songs. The company said Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, that the deal covers 600 song copyrights including “Blowin’ In The Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” and “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” “Tangled Up In Blue." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2012, file photo, Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles. Universal Music Publishing Group is buying legendary singer Bob Dylan’s entire catalog of songs. The company said Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, that the deal covers 600 song copyrights including “Blowin’ In The Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” and “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” “Tangled Up In Blue." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Nation & World | Updated 5 minutes ago
Bob Dylan’s entire catalog of songs, which reaches back 60 years and is among the most prized next to that of the Beatles, is being acquired by Universal Music Publishing Group

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Dylan’s entire catalog of songs, which reaches back 60 years is being acquired by Universal Music Publishing Group.

The catalog contains 600 song copyrights including “Blowin’ In The Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” and “Tangled Up In Blue."

The influence of Dylan's body of work may only be matched by that of the Beatles.

Financial terms were not disclosed Monday.

“Brilliant and moving, inspiring and beautiful, insightful and provocative, his songs are timeless—whether they were written more than half a century ago or yesterday," said Sir Lucian Grainge, CEO of Universal Music Group, in a prepared statement.

Dylan’s songs have been recorded more than 6,000 times, by various artists from dozens of countries, cultures and music genres, including the Jimi Hendrix version of “All Along The Watchtower."

The transaction's announcement comes a few weeks after the singer-songwriter’s musings about anti-Semitism and unpublished song lyrics sold at auction for a total of $495,000.

Dylan, first entered the public consciousness with New York City’s Greenwich Village folk scene during the early 1960s. When he brought an electric guitar on stage in 1965, he split the music community in what was considered a radical departure for an artist.

Dylan then produced three albums back to back in just over a year that are changed the course of rock ‘n’ roll that decade, starting with “Bringing It All Back Home."

Dylan has sold more than 125 million records globally. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, the first songwriter to receive such a distinction.

FILE- In this Dec. 8, 1975 file photo, Bob Dylan performs before a sold-out crowd in New York's Madison Square Garden. Dylan’s entire catalog of songs, which spans 60 years and is among the most prized next to that of the Beatles, is being acquired by Universal Music Publishing Group. The deal covers 600 song copyrights. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine, File)
FILE- In this Dec. 8, 1975 file photo, Bob Dylan performs before a sold-out crowd in New York's Madison Square Garden. Dylan’s entire catalog of songs, which spans 60 years and is among the most prized next to that of the Beatles, is being acquired by Universal Music Publishing Group. The deal covers 600 song copyrights. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine, File)

Credit: Ray Stubblebine

Credit: Ray Stubblebine

FILE - Musician Bob Dylan performs with The Band at the Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 1974. Dylan’s entire catalog of songs, which spans 60 years and is among the most prized next to that of the Beatles, is being acquired by Universal Music Publishing Group. The deal covers 600 song copyrights. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins, File)
FILE - Musician Bob Dylan performs with The Band at the Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 1974. Dylan’s entire catalog of songs, which spans 60 years and is among the most prized next to that of the Beatles, is being acquired by Universal Music Publishing Group. The deal covers 600 song copyrights. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins, File)

Credit: Jeff Robbins

Credit: Jeff Robbins

FILE - American singer Bob Dylan smiles as he performs during his show at the Colombes Olympic stadium in Colombes, France on June 24, 1981. Dylan’s entire catalog of songs, which spans 60 years and is among the most prized next to that of the Beatles, is being acquired by Universal Music Publishing Group. The deal covers 600 song copyrights. (AP Photo/Herve Merliac, File)
FILE - American singer Bob Dylan smiles as he performs during his show at the Colombes Olympic stadium in Colombes, France on June 24, 1981. Dylan’s entire catalog of songs, which spans 60 years and is among the most prized next to that of the Beatles, is being acquired by Universal Music Publishing Group. The deal covers 600 song copyrights. (AP Photo/Herve Merliac, File)

Credit: Herve Merliac

Credit: Herve Merliac

FILE - *Bob Dylan performs during the 2006 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April 28, 2006. Dylan’s entire catalog of songs, which spans 60 years and is among the most prized next to that of the Beatles, is being acquired by Universal Music Publishing Group. The deal covers 600 song copyrights. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, File)
FILE - *Bob Dylan performs during the 2006 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April 28, 2006. Dylan’s entire catalog of songs, which spans 60 years and is among the most prized next to that of the Beatles, is being acquired by Universal Music Publishing Group. The deal covers 600 song copyrights. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, File)

Credit: Jeff Christensen

Credit: Jeff Christensen

FILE - Folk singer and songwriter Bob Dylan, 22, performs on Nov. 8, 1963. Dylan’s entire catalog of songs, which spans 60 years and is among the most prized next to that of the Beatles, is being acquired by Universal Music Publishing Group. The deal covers 600 song copyrights. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - Folk singer and songwriter Bob Dylan, 22, performs on Nov. 8, 1963. Dylan’s entire catalog of songs, which spans 60 years and is among the most prized next to that of the Beatles, is being acquired by Universal Music Publishing Group. The deal covers 600 song copyrights. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Anonymous

Credit: Anonymous

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.