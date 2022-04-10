'The Eagle Has Landed' author Jack Higgins dead at 92

He was advised to leave England because of 1970s taxation rates and settled with his family on Jersey.

“The Eagle Has Landed" became more popular after the 1976 film adaptation was released. Michael Caine, Donald Sutherland and Robert Duvall were among the stars of the eponymously named movie that was a box office success.

In a statement, HarperCollins chief executive Charlie Redmayne said Higgins' death marked “the end of an era.”

“I’ve been a fan of Jack Higgins for longer than I can remember. He was a classic thriller writer: instinctive, tough, relentless,” he said.

“The Eagle Has Landed and his other Liam Devlin books, his later Sean Dillon series, and so many others were and remain absolutely unputdownable."

Patterson wrote nearly 80 books, most under the pseudonym of Jack Higgins. Other Higgins titles included “The Eagle Has Flown,” “Angel of Death," ”Day of Reckoning," and “A Darker Place.”

According to his publisher's website, the novels have sold more than 250 million copies and been translated into dozens of languages.

His survivors include his wife, Denise, and four children from his previous marriage.