Kardashians take Portofino for Kourtney-Travis wedding

On their way to dinner, “momager” Kris Jenner was in a black dress on the arm of Guilherme Siqueira, a brand ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana. With sis Kim's eldest child, North West, and her own daughter, Penelope Disick, at her sides, Kourtney wore a sheer corseted red gown and matching furry stole. Barker? Shirtless under a black suit as he walked with daughter Alabama.

The third wedding round was to include family and a small circle of close friends, with a larger reception planned later in Los Angeles, according to reports.

Barker and the oldest Kardashian sister went Instagram official with their relationship early last year. He popped the question in October, beachside with a ring of red roses and white candles at a Montecito, California, hotel. Last month, just hours after the Grammys, word of a Las Vegas wedding spread quickly, though no marriage license could be found. Kourtney later clarified they couldn't get one in the wee hours but went ahead with a drunken practice run.

In Santa Barbara, they posted photos after making it legal at the courthouse May 15, the bride in a short white dress with veil and the groom in black, his coat buttoned up for a change. Travis’ father, Randy Barker, and Kourtney’s grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, were in attendance.

Kourtney didn't marry Disick. Barker has been married twice. His first marriage, to Melissa Kennedy, lasted nine months. His last divorce, from Shanna Moakler, came in 2008. They wed in 2004 and share two teen kids, Alabama and son Landon. Barker is also close with his 23-year-old stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, from Moakler's previous relationship with former boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

The Kardashians ended their long-running “Keeping Up with the Kardashians" on E! last year and decamped to Hulu for a new iteration, “The Kardashians,” which debuted in April.

