The Latest | Israeli strikes kill 11 overnight in Gaza, including a family of 3 at a refugee camp

Israeli bombardments and ground operations in Gaza have killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians. Israel's expanding offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah has largely cut off the flow of food, medicine and other supplies to Palestinians facing widespread hunger.

Israel launched the war in Gaza after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducted about 250. Israel's military confirmed the deaths Monday of four more hostages held by Hamas. Around 80 hostages captured on Oct. 7 are believed to still be alive in Gaza, alongside the remains of 43 others.

Currently:

— The U.S. urges U.N. Security Council to support a cease-fire plan in Gaza announced by President Biden.

— Proposed Gaza cease-fire puts Netanyahu at a crossroads that could shape his legacy.

— Iran's acting top diplomat dismisses U.S.-proposed Gaza cease-fire deal in visit to Lebanon.

— Palestinian officials apply to join South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide at the top U.N. court.

— Israeli airstrikes near Syria's Aleppo kill several, including an Iranian adviser, reports say.

— Israel declares four more hostages are dead in Gaza.

Here's the latest:

ISRAELI STRIKES KILL 11 PALESTINIANS OVERNIGHT IN THE GAZA STRIP

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Palestinian health officials in the Gaza Strip said Israeli strikes killed at least 11 people overnight into Tuesday, including a family of three and eight police officers.

A strike on a home in the built-up Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza late Monday killed two parents and their young daughter, while a second strike early Tuesday hit a police vehicle in the central town of Deir al-Balah, killing eight officers with the Hamas-run Interior Ministry.

An Associated Press journalist counted the bodies as they arrived Tuesday at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah and confirmed the details with hospital records.

Israel says it tries to avoid harming civilians and blames Hamas for their deaths because the militant group places fighters, underground tunnels and rocket launchers in dense, residential areas. The military rarely comments on individual strikes.

President Joe Biden detailed an Israeli cease-fire plan that the sides were considering.

The war, sparked by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between fighters and noncombatants in its tally. Many of the dead have been women and children, the ministry says.

BRUSH FIRES SPARKED BY FIGHTING WITH HEZBOLLAH INJURES 6 SOLDIERS, ISRAELI MILITARY SAYS

TEL AVIV, Israel — The Israeli military said Tuesday that six soldiers were lightly injured in a brush fire in the country’s north that was sparked by fighting with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

The blaze, which has been raging since Sunday, was mostly under control Tuesday, according to Israeli Army Radio. The Israeli military said it had sent reserve soldiers and equipment to assist Israel’s Fire and Rescue services to stamp out the blaze.

Fires sparked by fighting have ignited sporadically in recent weeks, but this week’s blaze was more widespread and appeared to cause more damage. Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority said around 10,000 dunams (2,500 acres) burned across northern Israel this week as a result of the brush fires.

Significant damage was caused to several nature reserves and parks that will take years to rehabilitate, the Nature and Parks Authority said. A total of nearly 40,000 dunams (9,900 acres) have burned since the end of May in multiple brush fires, many of which were started by rocket and other projectile fire launched by Hezbollah, the authority said.

Sharon Levy, the director of the Golan Region at the Nature and Parks Authority, said the dry summer season was exacerbating the fires.

Hezbollah began launching rockets at Israel a day after the war in Gaza broke out with Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel. Since then, Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire daily in violence that has pushed the region to the brink of wider war.

2 PALESTINIANS ARE KILLED IN THE OCCUPIED WEST BANK

TEL AVIV, Israel — The Israeli military said Tuesday it killed two Palestinians who it claimed were attempting to launch a shooting attack toward Israeli communities from the occupied West Bank.

The military said the two approached the West Bank separation barrier and were killed by Israeli forces. The military provided a photo of a rifle it said the men were set to use to carry out the alleged attack.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the deaths, saying they took place near the city of Tulkarem.

Residents of Israeli communities just outside the West Bank have reported an uptick in shootings emanating from the occupied Palestinian territory in recent days.

A surge of violence has gripped the West Bank since the October start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Israel has been cracking down on militancy in the West Bank, killing more than 500 people there since the start of the war, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Many of them were killed in fighting with the military or for throwing stones at troops. Others not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.

