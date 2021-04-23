The Latest: 3 MLB players, 5 staff test positive for COVID

Six games have been postponed this season due to COVID-19: an opening three-game series between the New York Mets and Washington on April 1-3-4, two games between Minnesota and the Los Angeles Angels on April 17-18 and a game between Minnesota and Oakland on April 19.

There were 45 regular-season games postponed for virus-related reasons last year, but only two — between St. Louis and Detroit — were not made up.

