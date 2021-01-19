The Latest: 3 new Dem senators to be sworn in after Biden

Warnock and Ossoff defeated Republican senators earlier this month. The Georgia secretary of state is expected to certify those results Tuesday.

Padilla has been tapped by California’s governor to fill Harris’ remaining term in the Senate.

— By Lisa Mascaro.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN’S INAUGURATION:

When Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts leads President-elect Joe Biden in the oath of office, security will be unusually tight following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, and inaugural events will be curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more:

— Inaugural event to celebrate resiliency of Black Americans

— Biden, Harris take break from inaugural prep to mark MLK Day

— Inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp

___

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON:

10:35 a.m.

Two U.S. Army National Guard members are being removed from the security mission to secure Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration. A U.S. Army official and a senior U.S. intelligence official say the two National Guard members have been found to have ties to fringe right group militias.

No plot against Biden was found.

The Army official and the intelligence official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity due to Defense Department media regulations. They did not say what fringe group the Guard members belonged to or what unit they served in.

Contacted by the AP on Tuesday, the National Guard Bureau referred questions to the U.S. Secret Service and said, “Due to operational security, we do not discuss the process nor the outcome of the vetting process for military members supporting the inauguration.”

The Secret Service told the AP on Monday it would not comment on if any National Guard members had been pulled from securing the inauguration for operational security reasons.

— By James LaPorta, reporting from Delray Beach, Florida.

___

9:45 a.m.

Joe Biden will strike a unity theme before his inauguration as president on Wednesday by worshipping with Congress’ top four Republican and Democratic leaders.

The Democratic president-elect has talked throughout the campaign and the post-election period about his goal of uniting a sharply divided country.

Biden’s incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain, on Tuesday retweeted a post that said Biden had quietly extended invitations to Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and to Republicans Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy to accompany him to a Mass at St. Matthew’s Cathedral.

Spokespeople for Pelosi, Schumer, McConnell and McCarthy confirm they are accompanying Biden.

Sen. Chris Coons tells CNN the church service is “an important part of respecting tradition.”

Coons is a Democrat from Biden’s home state of Delaware. He says the service is a “reminder of who Joe is and who we are as a nation that’s hopeful and optimistic.”

Federal K-9 units prepare for a security sweep in preparation for the inauguration ceremonies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president on Wednesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

U.S. Army National Guard soldiers walk along K Street near Black Lives Matter Plaza, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

In this Jan. 14, 2021 photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

In this Jan. 14, 2021 photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

A stand-in for President-elect Joe Biden, center, stands in the President's Room of the U.S. Capitol during a rehearsal for the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP) Credit: Jim Lo Scalzo Credit: Jim Lo Scalzo

A view from the lower west terrace door as preparations are made prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday, January 18, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP) Credit: Win McNamee Credit: Win McNamee

Members of the military band participate in a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Erin Schaff Credit: Erin Schaff

Capitol police walk past a poster seeking information on individuals who attacked the Capitol building, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. Security n been heightened ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Steel fencing and barb wire surround the Capitol building as security is heightened ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Tuesday, Jan.19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla speaks in San Francisco. California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, as the state's next U.S. senator to fill the seat being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) Credit: Eric Risberg Credit: Eric Risberg