The Latest: 5 Miami Dolphins assistants out due to COVID-19

___

3 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans already lost left tackle Taylor Lewan for the season, and now they are without left guard Rodger Saffold.

Saffold left with a shoulder injury with 7:08 left in the second quarter on a 3-yard run by D’Onta Foreman.

Saffold was able to walk to the sideline on his own straight to the medical tent. He walked into the locker room as the Titans scored a touchdown with 4:39 left. He was replaced by Jamil Douglas.

The Titans led Chicago 10-0 at halftime. But the Bears sacked Ryan Tannehill three times by halftime. Tennessee came in tied for third fewest sacks allowed in the NFL with only nine.

--Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.

___

2:40 p.m.

Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo tied a franchise record by making a 59-yard field goal at the end of the first half against Houston.

Lambo drilled the kick between the uprights and celebrated wildly with teammates at midfield. Houston leads 20-16 at the break.

Josh Scobee held the team record since 2010, when he hit a 59-yarder to beat Indianapolis in Jacksonville.

—Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville.

___

2:07 p.m.

Already down three linebackers to start the game, the Houston Texans lost another one in the first quarter against Jacksonville.

Brennan Scarlett left with an arm injury. He walked into the tunnel on Jacksonville’s side of the field, an indication he was getting an X-ray because the room is on that side of the stadium.

Houston traveled without linebackers Whitney Mercilus, Jacob Martin and Dylan Cole because of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

Two other Houston players left the game in the first half: running back David Johnson and guard Senio Kelemete were being evaluated for concussions. Johnson was hit hard by Myles Jack while trying to make a catch in the flat.

Jaguars rookie receiver Laviska Shenault left with a hamstring injury.

___

1:55 p.m.

Washington is turning to Alex Smith at quarterback again after Kyle Allen left the game against the New York Giants with a left leg injury.

Allen was sacked late in the first quarterback by New York’s Jabrill Peppers, who was penalized for the late hit. Allen’s left leg bent the wrong way, he was carted off and waved to the crowd of just over 3,000 in attendance.

Smith entered the game with Washington driving, down 10-0.

Smith last month saw his first game action since November 2018 when Allen was injured against the Los Angeles Rams. Smith hadn’t played since breaking his right tibia and fibula two years ago, an injury that necessitated 17 surgeries to repair. Smith was 9 of 17 for 37 yards in that game.

___

1:50 p.m.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule is up to his old tricks in Kansas City.

One week after converting on fourth down with a faked punt, the Panthers pulled off the same trick against the Chiefs on Sunday. It was a direct snap to safety Jeremy Chinn that worked so well against the Falcons, but it was a 28-yard pass from punter Joseph Charlton to wide receiver Brandon Zylstra that caught Kansas City napping.

The Panthers scored three plays later to take a 14-3 lead at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs probably should have been prepared. Not only did the Panthers fake a punt a week ago, so did Kansas City — punter Tommy Townsend threw a pass to Byron Pringle to convert on fourth down against the Jets.

___

1:40 p.m.

Carolina coach Matt Rhule sure isn’t worried about overworking Christian McCaffrey in his return from an ankle injury.

The All-Pro running back, who had missed the past six games, carried four times for 18 yards and caught a pair of passes on the Panthers’ opening drive in Kansas City. That included the nine-yard touchdown reception on fourth down that capped a 15-play drive that gobbled up nearly nine minutes.

Teddy Bridgewater was 8 of 10 for 45 yards on the drive. Carolina twice converted on third down and got a pair of first downs thanks to penalties on the Chiefs’ Chris Jones and Charvarius Ward.

--Dave Skretta reporting from Kansas City.

___

1:35 p.m.

Baltimore’s defense started the game without two key players, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and linebacker L.J. Fort, and it took another big hit when five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell was injured on the third play of the game at Indianapolis.

Campbell walked slowly and awkwardly to the sideline with what the Ravens called a left calf injury. His return was questionable but Campbell did not come out for Indy’s second offensive series.

In Atlanta, Broncos tight end Noah Fant has returned to action after leaving with a right ankle injury. Fant suffered a high right ankle sprain last month.

___

1:20 p.m.

The second pass of Jake Luton’s NFL career went for a touchdown.

The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie from Oregon State, making his pro debut in place of Gardner Minshew (thumb), dropped a 73-yard dime to DJ Chark on third down and 8.

It was exactly what the Jaguars were hoping for when they inserted Luton into the lineup following a bye week. They raved about his arm strength and deep-ball accuracy, believing he would be an instant boost for a receiving corps that features Chark, Chris Conley and rookie Laviska Shenault.

—Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville.

___

1:05 p.m.

Eleven NFL teams entered Week 9 with two or fewer losses. That’s the most since 1996 when a dozen teams had two or fewer losses through eight weeks.

Three of today’s games feature two teams with one or two losses.

They are:

Seattle (6-1) at Buffalo (6-2)

Baltimore (5-2) at Indianapolis (5-2)

and New Orleans (5-2) at Tampa Bay (6-2)

This marks just the fifth week since the 1970 merger that there are at least three games between teams with two or fewer losses in Week 9 or later.

That last time that happened was in 1999.

--Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith, left, walks past teammate quarterback Kyle Allen, center, during warmups before the start of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton throws a pass at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. The Jaguars (1-6) believe Luton will make a smooth transition into the starting lineup despite not playing in nearly a year. He missed out on preseason games and was the team’s third-string quarterback for the first seven games, inactive behind starter Gardner Minshew and backup Mike Glennon. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings