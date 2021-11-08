The Latest: A week in, big issues still unresolved at COP26

And on the issue of more frequent updates of countries' emission-cutting goals — something poorer nations seek — negotiators listed nine different time options for future negotiators to choose from.

Sharma named teams of two ministers — one from a rich country, one from a poor — for each issue to oversee negotiations on each topic, a technique used in the past.

Not fixing the financial pledge problem shows rich nations’ pledges are “an empty commitment,” and without fixing that these climate talks cannot be successful, representatives from several countries, including Guinea, said.

“There is a history of broken promises and unfulfilled commitments by developed countries,” Diego Pacheco Balanza of Bolivia told the conference.

Saudi Arabia, often accused of trying to weaken emission-cutting efforts, asked Sharma to end the conference at 6 p.m. on Friday no matter where they are in negotiations, even if they aren’t done.