The Latest: ACC tourney players, coaches get tracing devices

The Colorado Rockies say they’ve been approved to allow 12,500 fans per game at Coors Field this season.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment agreed to the club’s request to allow fans back into the stands. The 12,500 figure amounts to 25% of the stadium seating capacity.

The Rockies said the club and the state health officials will continue monitoring the pandemic “with the hope of safety adding to the capacity number in the future.”

Indianapolis will relax coronavirus restrictions on the city’s bars and restaurants starting next week ahead of the upcoming Big Ten and NCAA men’s basketball tournaments.

The changes will allow bars to operate at 50% capacity instead of 25% starting Monday, while restaurants will see their indoor restaurant capacity increase from 50% to 75%. Bars, restaurants and music venues will also be able to close two hours later, at 2 a.m., instead of at midnight.

Mayor Joe Hogsett says the capacity and time changes were prompted by drops in the city’s COVID-19 cases and its coronavirus positivity rate, and not due to the upcoming Big Ten and NCAA men’s basketball tournaments.

“I want to make it clear though that these decisions were in no way driven by March Madness,” Hogsett said.

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland, center, throws during the team's spring training baseball workout in Scottsdale, Ariz., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong