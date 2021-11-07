dayton-daily-news logo
The Latest: AP source: Brissett to start at QB for Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) sets up to pass as teammate Jake Dolegala (16) looks on during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex in Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida, in preparation for their game against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) sets up to pass as teammate Jake Dolegala (16) looks on during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex in Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida, in preparation for their game against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
A person with knowledge of the situation says the Miami Dolphins are planning to start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback against the Houston Texans because Tua Tagovailoa is still dealing with an injured finger on his throwing hand

The latest from Week 9 of the NFL (all times EST):

11:10 a.m.

A person with knowledge of the situation says the Miami Dolphins are planning to start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback against the Houston Texans because Tua Tagovailoa is still dealing with an injured finger on his throwing hand.

ESPN and NFL Network first reported the Dolphins’ decision.

Tagovailoa was limited in practice this week because of the finger injury.

It’ll be Brissett’s fourth start of the season for Miami, after Tagovailoa missed three other games with fractured ribs.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores had said Friday that he was optimistic Tagovailoa would be able to play against the Texans.

AP Sports Writer Tim Reynolds reporting from Miami Gardens, Florida.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett (14) Tua Tagovailoa (1) and Jake Dolegala (16) look during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex in Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida, in preparation for their game against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett (14) Tua Tagovailoa (1) and Jake Dolegala (16) look during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex in Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida, in preparation for their game against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

