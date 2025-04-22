Some 5.3 million student loan borrowers whose loans are in default could soon see their wages garnished by the Education Department.

And Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is getting support in the White House after infighting and backstabbing within the Trump administration following media reports that he shared sensitive military details in another Signal messaging chat, this time with his wife and brother.

Here's the Latest:

As controversies pile up, Trump allies increasingly turn on one another

The infighting and backstabbing that plagued Trump’s first term have returned as a threat to his second, with deepening fissures over trade, national security and questions of personal loyalty.

The latest turmoil threatens to engulf the Pentagon, where Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has pushed out top advisers and faces fresh controversy over sharing sensitive information about airstrikes in Yemen outside of classified channels. A former Pentagon spokesperson who was ousted last week wrote in Politico that Trump should fire Hegseth for presiding over a "full-blown meltdown."

The interpersonal drama is not — at least yet — a dominant plot line of Trump’s return to the White House. But its reemergence after a period of relative discipline in his ranks reflects a turbulent management style that has been suppressed or papered over, not reformed.

Trump says he’ll give commencement addresses at West Point and the University of Alabama

Trump called the institutions “two really GREAT places” as he announced his upcoming schedule in a social media post.

It's tradition for the commander in chief to speak at one of the military service academies and West Point's commencement is May 24.

Alabama's website says commencement ceremonies are May 2-4.

Vance and Modi meet in New Delhi to discuss trade deal and avoid US tariffs

Vance held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday as New Delhi looks to avoid American tariffs, negotiate a bilateral trade deal with Washington and strengthen ties with the Trump administration.

Vance, who is on a largely personal four-day visit to India, met with Modi at his residence in New Delhi and the two leaders "reviewed and positively assessed the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation," Modi's office said in a statement. They also "welcomed the significant progress" in the negotiations of an expected trade deal between the two countries, the statement said.

The White House, in a statement, said that Vance and Modi set the terms for ongoing talks, “laying down a roadmap for further discussions.” It’s a sign that talks are moving forward but remain far from finalized, though Trump administration officials also spoke with their counterparts from India in a sign of the high level of engagement.

The Trump administration has portrayed its strategy of tariffs as forcing negotiations that could limit the reach and influence of China, the world’s dominant manufacturer.

Harvard sues Trump administration to stop the freeze of more than $2 billion in grants

Harvard University announced Monday that it has filed suit to halt a federal freeze on more than $2.2 billion in grants after the institution said it would defy the Trump administration's demands to limit activism on campus.

In an April 11 letter to Harvard, the Trump administration had called for broad government and leadership reforms at the university and changes to its admissions policies. It also demanded the university audit views of diversity on campus and stop recognizing some student clubs. The administration has argued that universities allowed antisemitism to go unchecked at campus protests last year against Israel's war in Gaza.

Harvard President Alan Garber said the university would not bend to the demands. Hours later, the government froze billions of dollars in federal funding.

Harvard’s suit called the funding freeze “arbitrary and capricious,” saying it violated its First Amendment rights and the statutory provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

Within hours, the White House lashed back.

