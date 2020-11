The Latest: Bengals close facility after 2 positive tests

The Bengals beat the Tennessee Titans last week and are 2-5-1 at the season’s halfway point.

___

The Chicago Bears activated starting right guard Germain Ifedi from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

Ifedi was placed on the list along with backup offensive tackle Jason Spriggs on Tuesday. Coach Matt Nagy said this week that Spriggs tested positive for the coronavirus and Ifedi was put on the list because of a close contact.

The Bears canceled practice and closed their facility Thursday after another player tested positive. The team was cleared that night by the NFL to practice Friday.

Chicago plays at Tennessee on Sunday.

___

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has tested positive for the coronavirus days before the international break.

The Italian Football Federation says Mancini shows no symptoms and is self-isolating at his home in Rome.

The Italy squad will meet up on Sunday. It plays an international friendly against Estonia on Wednesday, and hosts Poland in the Nations League four days later.

___

The Atlanta Falcons canceled practice and worked virtually Friday after a member of the football staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The Falcons said the move was “out of an abundance of caution” while contact tracing is used to determine if anyone else might have been exposed.

The team expects to play Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

“The whole reason we’re doing it is to get guys to the game,” coach Raheem Morris said. “We want to make sure we go through all the precautionary measures to play the game. Everybody wants to play the game. ”

___

A Miami Dolphins assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantined, and the team entered the NFL’s intensive protocol, the Dolphins said in a statement Friday.

The identity of the coach was not revealed.

It was the first coronavirus case involving the Dolphins since Aug. 19, but their regular-season schedule was changed because of outbreaks involving other teams.

They’re scheduled to play Sunday at Arizona.

___

The Houston Texans returned to their facility on Friday, a day after it was closed following a positive COVID-19 test by a player.

Interim coach Romeo Crennel said the team had no more positive tests and it would resume practice Friday for Sunday’s game at Jacksonville.

Linebacker Jacob Martin’s positive test on Wednesday night forced the closure of the facility Thursday. Linebackers Whitney Mercilus and Dylan Cole will also miss Sunday’s game after the NFL determined they had been in close contact with Martin.

___

Jockey Christophe Soumillon has left Keeneland and is in isolation after positive PCR COVID-19 tests.

A statement from the Breeders’ Cup says the French rider was tested Wednesday and is not showing symptoms. Those he came in contact with since arriving have received negative results after additional testing. Connections for both horses have also been notified.

Soumillon was scheduled to ride Irish horses Order of Australia in the Breeders’ Cup Mile and Tarnawa in the Turf. His positive test was the only one of 55 given to all Breeders’ Cup jockeys.

___

The top two divisions in Czech soccer will be allowed to restart after a month break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports competitions were stopped in the Czech Republic on Oct. 12 amid a record surge in virus infections.

The government has agreed to allow exceptions under strict conditions. Soccer will be the first to resume. The games will be played in empty stadiums.

The top division says all players and staff will have to undergo virus tests between games. The league will restart with a match between Jablonec and Brno on Friday.

Czech clubs Sparta Prague, Slavia Prague and Liberec were allowed to play in the Europa League despite the ban on games in the country. They all currently have several players who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

___

