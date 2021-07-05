The Latest: Barty ends Krejcikova’s streak at Wimbledon

Krejcikova won her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros this year and was playing singles at Wimbledon for the first time.

1:10 p.m.

Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian man in 23 years to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by easing past unseeded Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

The seventh-seeded Berrettini only landed 53% of his first serves but was only broken once in the match. He finished with 37 winners to 16 for Ivashka, and broke his opponent six times.

Berrettini won the Queen’s Club grass-court tournament last month and has only dropped one set so far at Wimbledon. He is the first Italian to reach the quarters at the All England Club since Davide Sanguinetti in 1998. Lorenzo Sonego has a chance to join him later when he plays Roger Federer on Centre Court.

12:50 p.m.

Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by beating former French Open champion Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

The Tunisian converted all seven break points she created and served out the match at love with an ace.

It was the first match completed on Wimbledon’s Manic Monday, when all the men’s and women’s fourth-round matches are played.

Minutes later, No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating Elena Rybakina 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

The 21st-seeded Jabeur also reached the quarterfinals at last year’s Australian Open, becoming the first Arab woman to reach that stage at any Grand Slam tournament.

Swiatek won last year’s French Open but lost in the first round of her only previous Wimbledon appearance in 2019.

11 a.m.

Manic Monday awaits at Wimbledon.

All the men's and and women's fourth-round matches are scheduled to be played as Wimbledon enters its second week following a last-ever rest day on Middle Sunday.

That makes for a packed schedule with No. 1 Novak Djokovic, American teenager Coco Gauff and eight-time champion Roger Federer all set to play on Centre Court.

Djokovic plays No. 17 Cristian Garin of Chile and Federer faces No. 23 Lorenzo Sonego of Italy, who were a combined 0-5 at the All England Club until this year. Gauff plays former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber.

Women's No. 1 Ash Barty plays French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova on No. 1 Court.

