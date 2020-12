The Latest: Biden plans to announce defense secretary Friday

Biden previously chose Janet Yellen as his treasury secretary nominee, Antony Blinken for secretary of state and Alejandro Mayorkas as his nominee for secretary of homeland security.

The president-elect plans to meet Tuesday with civil rights leaders and is under increasing pressure to choose more people of color for top positions in the new administration, including African and Asian Americans and Latinos.

___

HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN'S TRANSITION TO THE WHITE HOUSE:

President-elect Joe Biden has picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be his health secretary, putting a defender of the Affordable Care Act in a leading role to oversee his administration's coronavirus response.

___

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON:

9 a.m.

President-elect Joe Biden is naming some of his most prominent allies to be the co-chairs for his upcoming inauguration.

Biden named Rep. James Clyburn as the chair for the Jan. 20 swearing-in. Clyburn, the House majority whip, was arguably Biden’s most important proponent: It was Clyburn’s endorsement that helped swing the South Carolina primary and began Biden’s remarkable comeback in the Democratic field.

The Inaugural Committee also unveiled four co-chairs: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, longtime ally Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Biden’s home state of Delaware and Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, who is set to leave the House to be a senior Biden adviser.

The pandemic is expected to keep the inauguration far smaller than previously.