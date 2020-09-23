The Latest: Bosnia asks COVID-19 vaccine be available to all

“The pandemic has shown that the largest problems of today can no longer be solved by one, three or five states individually,” Dzaferovic said. “These difficulties can only be solved through transnational, multilateral response, based on dialogue and cooperation of as many states as possible.”

He expressed gratitude to the European Union, which Bosnia is a candidate to join, for its strong support to the country’s economy and health system during the pandemic.

But Dzaferovic said Bosnia needs stronger support from the EU to deal with an increasing number of migrants in the country trying to get to Western Europe.