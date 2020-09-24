The Latest: Britain reports highest daily cases at 6,600

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

— Russia reports highest daily cases since July

— India reports another 86,508 new coronavirus cases

— UK to subsidize wages of pandemic-idled workers

— The number of people seeking U.S. unemployment aid rose slightly last week to 870,000, a figure that shows the pandemic is still squeezing restaurants, airlines, hotels.

— Is it the flu? With cold weather coming to the Northern Hemisphere, people want to know how to distinguish symptoms

— Many at U.N. summit plead for a COVID-19 vaccine to be available and affordable to all, but their appeals are likely in vain

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

PHOENIX — Arizona hospitals are getting a break from the influx of coronavirus cases that nearly overwhelmed their ability to care for patients early in the summer.

However, new case counts are edging up. The state Department of Health Services reported 566 new confirmed cases across the state, bringing the confirmed total to 215,852.

The state announced 34 new deaths, bringing the confirmed death toll to 5,559.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona has risen over the past two weeks, likely because the state is now counting some “probable” cases.

The state reported 565 people hospitalized on Wednesday, down from the mid-July high of more than 3,500.

___

MADRID — Health authorities are asking residents in Madrid to brace for tough weeks as the Spain’s cumulative caseload surpassed 700,000.

More than 10,600 new infections on Thursday pushed the confirmed tally to 704,209 cases. The 84 new deaths bring the confirmed toll to 31,118.

The extended region around Madrid, comprising a population of 6.6 million, is struggling to control outbreaks that have hit harder working-class areas with high-density.

More than 850,000 residents have been confined this week to their neighborhoods unless they have vital business.

Hundreds of protests gathered Thursday evening at the gates of several health centers in those areas to demand more resources for primary care medical personnel, who are grappling to test and follow up those suspected of having the virus.

___

ROME — Residents of Naples and the surrounding Campania region must wear masks outdoors amid an increase in coronavirus.

Campania’s governor, Vincenzo De Luca, signed an ordinance Thursday requiring the masks outside through Oct. 4. The mayor of Genoa also issued an outdoor mask mandate.

The ordinances come as Italy is trying to tamp down the same wave of new infections that are spiking elsewhere in western Europe.

On Thursday Italy added 1,786 cases based on a record 108,019 tests. Another 23 people died, bringing Italy’s confirmed death toll to 35,781.

___

ATHENS, Greece — State hospital workers in Greece staged a protest Thursday outside the country’s Health Ministry to demand increased hiring and staff support amid a surge in coronavirus infections.

A union representing the workers is calling on the government to hire hundreds of additional medical staff to the state-run health system and provide more administrative staff and translators to communicate with migrants.

Greece kept infection rates low before the summer but cases have risen in recent weeks. The total confirmed infections reached more than 16,000 since the start of the pandemic and the death toll to 357.

Public hospital managers say COVID-19 wards in greater Athens are near capacity and have staffing shortages.

The government says it is increasing intensive care spaces and vowed to step up policing health restrictions to ensure compliance by businesses and the public.

___

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- Bars and nightclubs are limiting capacity and closing early in the St. Louis area due to the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in larger crowds in St. Charles.

So the city is taking a cue from the 1984 movie “Footloose” and will ban dancing after 11 p.m. on Friday. St. Charles leaders met Wednesday with restaurant, bar and club operators and announced a temporary ban on “music activities.”

Mayor Dan Borgmeyer told KTVI-TV it feels “a little bit like the movie ‘Footloose.’” The movie starred Kevin Bacon as a big-city teenager who moved to a small town that banned dancing, at least until he turned things around.

___

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The Danish government added Great Britain, Ireland, Slovenia and Iceland to its list of European nations where non-essential travels are not recommended as the Scandinavian country say numbers in these countries have increased.

Denmark made the move because of a flare-up of coronavirus cases and said that the countries have crossed the threshold of 30 cases per 100,000 inhabitants per week.

Danes advise against non-essential travels to 19 other surrounding countries.

___

STOCKHOLM — Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven says he’s keeping the 50 person-limit for gatherings.

“What we do right now, we will enjoy later. What we do wrong, we will suffer later,” Lofven said.

Lofven urged people to avoid gatherings, private parties, crowded places and recommended employers to allow people work from home. Schools and restaurants in Sweden have remained open, while wearing a face mask is optional and keeping social distance is recommended.

Sweden will lift a national ban on visiting elderly care home next month. The country has 90,289 confirmed cases and 5,878 deaths.

___

HELSINKI — Finland says it will reintroduce entry restrictions Monday on traffic between neighbors Iceland, Norway and Sweden as well as Estonia, Germany and Slovakia because of rising coronavirus infections in these countries.

The Finnish government says only countries with a maximum of 25 coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants in past two weeks are allowed to travel to the Nordic country.

Traffic in border areas between Finland, Norway and Sweden will be allowed for those residing in nearby communities, with certain restrictions. Relaxed rules also apply to business-related travel.

Finland, a nation of 5.5 million, has reported 9,379 confirmed cases and 343 deaths.

___

LISBON, Portugal — Portugal’s government is extending through mid-October its curbs on the sale and consumption of alcohol and limits on gatherings.

The official number of coronavirus cases in Portugal has been rising for five weeks. On Thursday, authorities reported 691 new cases over the previous 24 hours. Officials say they expect the number of new daily cases to reach1,000 next week.

The restrictions include a 10-person limit on gatherings and only four people allowed in food establishments close to schools. Authorities have also banned alcohol sales after 8 p.m., except for in restaurants, and drinking in public spaces.

___

MOSCOW — Russian health officials have reported 6,595 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily surge since July.

In Moscow, more than 1,000 new cases were recorded Thursday for the first time since June.

The number of daily new cases started to grow in late August in Russia, which has the fourth largest caseload in the world at 1.12 million infections. There have been nearly 20,000 confirmed deaths.

Officials have repeatedly dismissed speculation of a second lockdown, saying the increase was expected and Russia’s health care infrastructure was prepared for it.

Russia was the first country in the world to approve a vaccine against the virus last month. The move elicited criticism from experts worldwide because the shots were tested on a few dozen people. More studies are needed to establish the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.

___

JOHANNESBURG — Health experts are criticizing the early modeling in the coronavirus pandemic that assumed people in Africa would die in droves.

Uganda hospital official Sam Agatre Okuonzi told a World Health Organization briefing it was predicted by September there would be 600,000 cases of COVID-19 and 30,000 deaths.

However, Uganda has 6,800 confirmed cases and less than 100 deaths. All of Africa has confirmed more than 1.4 million cases and 34,000 deaths.

Okuonzi says the models were informed by “well-entrenched biases about Africa.”

WHO Africa chief Matshidiso Moeti says Africa’s youthful population has made a difference, with just 3% of the population over age 65. She says several countries imposed early lockdowns and there’s less travel from other regions.

Some health experts are looking into whether exposure to previous coronaviruses has helped immune systems to better respond to this one. They’ve also said the continent’s experiences with previous outbreaks is likely helpful among the 54 countries and 1.3 billion people.

___

TOKYO — At least 70 employees from a food processing factory in eastern Tokyo have tested positive for the coronavirus two weeks after a first case was found at the plant.

The Takara-Butz company said Thursday that the first case surfaced on Sept. 9 at its Kasai sandwich factory. The company said in a statement that had the plant disinfected and took other prevention measures under the supervision of local health officials.

Dozens of workers who were suspected of having close contacts with the first infected person patient were told to self-quarantine, and 30 eventually tested positive. By Thursday, the rest of the plant’s 300 workers were tested and 39 were found to have the virus, bringing the total confirmed cases to 70.

Takara-Butz said none of the workers had serious cases and all would return to work after they are confirmed to be free of the virus.

As of Thursday, Japan had reported a total of 80,041 confirmed cases, including 24,453 in Tokyo, and 1,520 deaths in the pandemic.

___

JERUSALEM — Israel has moved to further tighten its second countrywide lockdown as coronavirus cases continue to soar.

The Cabinet voted early Thursday to close all nonessential businesses, including open-air markets. It agreed that prayers and political demonstrations should be limited to open spaces and no more than 20 people, and that participants would not be able to travel more than a kilometer (0.6 miles) from home to attend either.

The measures are set to go into force on Friday afternoon, as the country shuts down for the weekly Sabbath.

The restrictions on demonstrations are subject to approval by the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, and the limits on both prayers and protests could spark a backlash.

Israel is currently reporting nearly 7,000 new cases daily, making the outbreak in the country of 9 million people among the worst in the world on a per capita basis.

___

A municipal worker sprays disinfectant on a pavement as a man wearing face mask to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus walks at Ermou Street, Athens' main shopping area, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Greece is tightening restrictions in the greater Athens region, stepping up testing and creating quarantine hotels due to an increase in COVID-19 infections after Athenians returned from their summer holidays. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Various face masks are displayed in a shop window in Bad Vilbel near Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Two women wearing face masks against coronavirus as wait to cross the road in the center of in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Russia confirmed over six and half thousand new Covid-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the country's official number of cases to 1,122,241 as the number of new infections across the country continues to rise. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

FILE - In this May 22, 2020, file photo, an elderly woman reacts as a heath worker collects a sample during the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 at Sphamandla, an informal settlement in Katlehong, south of Johannesburg, South Africa. The coronavirus pandemic has fractured global relationships, but John Nkengasong, Africa's top public health official, has helped to steer the continent's 54 countries into an alliance praised as responding better than some richer nations. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

FILE - In this May 16, 2020, file photo, a billboard is installed on an apartment building encouraging people to wear face masks in Cape Town, South Africa, on the 51st day of a strict government lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The pandemic has fractured global relationships as governments act in the interest of their citizens, but John Nkengasong, Africa's top public health official, has helped to steer the continent's 54 countries into an alliance praised as responding better than some richer nations. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht, File) Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht

John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, poses for a portrait at the organization's headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has fractured global relationships, but as Africa's top public health official, Nkengasong has helped to steer the continent's 54 countries into an alliance that has won praise as responding better than some richer nations. (Mulugeta Ayene via AP) Credit: Mulugeta Ayene Credit: Mulugeta Ayene

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man wears a face mask during a morning prayer next to his house as synagogues are limited to twenty people during a nationwide three-week lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Bnei Brak, Israel, Thursday, Sept 24, 2020. Israel moved to further tighten its second countrywide lockdown as coronavirus cases continued to soar. The Cabinet voted to close all nonessential businesses, including open-air markets. Prayers and political demonstrations would be limited to open spaces and no more than 20 people, and participants would not be able to travel more than a kilometer (0.6 miles) from home for either. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds a virtual news conference in Downing Street, London, Thursday Sept. 24, 2020. Britain’s treasury chief has announced a new income support program for workers hurt by the coronavirus pandemic as the government races to prevent widespread layoffs when earlier employer subsidies end next month. (John Sibley/Pool via AP) Credit: John Sibley Credit: John Sibley

Flower vendors wait for buyers at a wholesale market in Bengaluru, India, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. The nation of 1.3 billion people is expected to become the COVID-19 pandemic's worst-hit country within weeks, surpassing the United States. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) Credit: Aijaz Rahi Credit: Aijaz Rahi

An elderly couple wearing face masks against coronavirus walk during a sunset in the center of in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Russia confirmed over six and half thousand new Covid-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the country's official number of cases to 1,122,241 as the number of new infections across the country continues to rise. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Sniffer dogs named K'ssi, left and Miina react with trainer Susanna Paavilainen at the Helsinki airport in Vantaa, Finland, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Four corona sniffer dogs are trained to detect the Covid-19 virus from the arriving passengers samples at the airport. (Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva via AP) Credit: Antti Aimo-Koivisto Credit: Antti Aimo-Koivisto

Coronavirus sniffer dogs are seen after being introduced at the Evidensia veterinary clinic in Vantaa, Finland on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. The dogs are trained to detect coron virus from the arriving passengers at the Helsinki-Vantaa international airport. (Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva via AP) Credit: Antti Aimo-Koivisto Credit: Antti Aimo-Koivisto

NBA player Chris Paul, speaks, left, during a Biden for President Black economic summit with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Camp North End in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. At right is Charlotte, N.C., mayor Vi Lyles and left is (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden talks with Charlotte, N.C., Mayor Vi Lyles, second from left, NBA player Chris Paul, left, and daughter of the owners of the restaurant, Tia Bozzell, right, at Mert's Heart & Soul Restaurant in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

FILE - In this June 9, 2020 file photo, Norman Mayor Breea Clark listens during a city council meeting in Norman, Okla. The Norman City Council has voted to require masks be worn inside personal homes if more than 25 people are present in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The council voted 5-3 Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2020, for the ordinance that takes effect immediately and expires Nov. 30, 2020, despite objections from residents that such a requirement violates their constitutional rights. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki File) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2019, file photo, spectators watch hot air balloons liftoff at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, N.M. Organizers had to cancel this year's event due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Mayor Tim Keller said Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, he wants to keep the tradition alive for residents. So local pilots are being invited to launch from city parks, golf courses and other open spaces from Oct. 3-11. (Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP, File) Credit: Jerry Larson Credit: Jerry Larson

People celebrate South Africa's Heritage Day by dancing at Zoo Lake park in Johannesburg Thursday Sept. 24, 2020. As the number of worldwide Covid-19 death is nearing the million mark, coronavirus related case numbers and deaths in South Africa hit the lowest in months. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) Credit: Jerome Delay Credit: Jerome Delay

People celebrate South Africa's Heritage Day by cooking a barbecue at Zoo Lake park in Johannesburg Thursday Sept. 24, 2020.As the number of worldwide Covid-19 death is nearing the million mark, coronavirus related case numbers and deaths in South Africa hit the lowest in months. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) Credit: Jerome Delay Credit: Jerome Delay

Two men watch a documentary on their cell phone as they join others celebrating South Africa's Heritage Day by cooking a barbecue at Zoo Lake park in Johannesburg Thursday Sept. 24, 2020. As the number of worldwide Covid-19 death is nearing the million mark, coronavirus related case numbers and deaths in South Africa hit the lowest in months. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) Credit: Jerome Delay Credit: Jerome Delay