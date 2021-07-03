The Latest: Coco Gauff reaches Wimbledon 4th round again

In men’s play, No. 7-seeded Matteo Berrettini advanced with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Aljaz Bedene.

2:55 p.m.

Emma Raducanu became the youngest British woman to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon in the Open era.

The 18-year-old Raducanu converted her third match point to beat veteran Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 7-5 on No. 1 Court. She is playing in her first Grand Slam tournament.

Raducanu won eight straight games to take a 3-0 lead in the second set, then struggled to put away Cirstea. She failed to convert three straight break points in the next game, then was broken and missed another five break points at 4-3.

She needed another three attempts in the final game before Cirstea netted a forehand to end the match.

Deborah Jevans was the previous youngest British woman to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon at age 19 in 1979.

2:10 p.m.

Former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber turned her third-round match around completely after a rain delay to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 2-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Kerber trailed 5-1 in the first set when play was halted for about 90 minutes but dominated her Belarusian opponent when the match resumed.

Kerber is the only former women's champion left in the draw. Sasnovich advanced from the first round when Serena Williams had to retire with an injury in the first set.

11:30 a.m.

Play at Wimbledon has been suspended because of rain.

Seventh-seeded Matteo Berrettini and former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber were among the players in third-round action on the outer courts when play was halted.

Matches on Centre Court and No. 1 Court had yet to start.

There were several rain delays during the first two days of the tournament but the weather had been dry since then.

11 a.m.

For once, Roger Federer may not be the unanimous fan favorite when he plays on Centre Court.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion faces Queen's Club runner-up Cameron Norrie, the only British man left in the draw after Andy Murray and Daniel Evans both lost on Friday.

The 39-year-old Federer is the oldest man to play in the third round at Wimbledon since 1975.

On the women’s side, 17-year-old Coco Gauff tries to make the fourth round for the second time in a row. Gauff will be first on Centre Court to play Kaja Juvan. Top-ranked Ash Barty takes on Kateřina Siniaková.

After a couple of dry days, rain is forecast in the morning.

