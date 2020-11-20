The Latest: Broncos won't allow fans after Sunday's game

In a statement, the Broncos said, “Although we are confident in our strong safety protocols and have no evidence of any COVID-19 transmission traced to our home games, the increase in cases and hospitalizations locally requires us to adjust our future plans. Taking this precaution is consistent with the recent guidelines issued by local officials to limit gatherings with the holiday season approaching.”

Troy football coach Chip Lindsey has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Trojans will still play Middle Tennessee on Saturday, with special teams coordinator Brian Blackmon serving as interim coach of the Alabama school. Lindsey’s positive came from the team’s weekly testing on Wednesday for players and staff. The school said Friday that Lindsey “is experiencing very mild symptoms” and is isolating.

“While this is a situation that we had hoped we wouldn’t have to account for this season, it is something that we’ve had a comprehensive plan in place for since the start of preseason camp,” Lindsey said.

Because of scheduling issues stemming from the pandemic, this is the second game this season between Troy and Troy and Middle Tennessee. The Trojans won 47-14 on Sept. 19.

The New York Giants have had three more players test positive for COVID-19. The Giants, who have a bye this weekend, learned about the results Thursday night and told the unidentified players to self-isolate. Contract tracing has started.

Earlier this week, placekicker Graham Gano tested positive and punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter were told to isolate because they had close contract with Gano. All three were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Giants (3-7) have had five players test positive this season. Starting left guard Will Hernandez tested positive in late October before a game with Tampa Bay on Nov. 2. He missed two games and returned last weekend against Washington.

Coaches and players have this weekend off. They are scheduled to return to work on Monday on an adjusted schedule.

New York’s next game is at Cincinnati on Nov. 29.

Retired Roma captain Francesco Totti says he struggled with pneumonia after contracting COVID-19.

Totti writes on Instagram that he has recovered after “15 long days” of medical care at home. The 44-year-old Totti says he struggled to get a fever to subside and lost strength.

Totti’s father died last month from the coronavirus at 76.

