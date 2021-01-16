The Latest: China reports a few new cases of COVID-19

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

President-elect Joe Biden says his advisers will lead with 'science and truth' on the coronavirus pandemic. California opens mass vaccine sites but concerned about supply of doses. India starts world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive. A study indicates in pandemic era, older adults isolated but resilient. China builds hospital in 5 days after surge in virus cases.

___

Follow AP's coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

MEXICO CITY — Mexico posted its second straight day of more than 20,000 coronavirus cases Saturday, suggesting a surge in a country already struggling in many areas with overflowing hospitals.

There were 20,523 newly confirmed cases Saturday after 21,366 infections were reported Friday. That was about double the daily rate of increase just a week ago. Reporting normally declines on weekends, suggesting next week may bring even higher numbers.

The country also recorded 1,219 more deaths, a near-record. The country has now seen almost 1.63 million total infections and has registered over 140,000 deaths so far in the pandemic.

In Mexico City, the current center of the pandemic in Mexico, 88% percent of hospital beds are full.

___

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana has identified the state’s first case of a coronavirus variant believed to be more transmissible than the original.

The governor’s office said Saturday the case was detected in a person in the New Orleans area.

The variant, first detected in Britain, has alarmed officials in many nations because studies indicate it may spread more easily than other viral strains, though it it is not believed to be more deadly and appears to be vulnerable to vaccines.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement saying it is urgent “that everyone double down on the mitigation measures that we know are effective in reducing the spread of the virus.”

Edwards noted that the variant has been detected in at least 15 other states.

In neighboring Texas, health officials in Dallas County on Saturday reported the state’s third case of the variant, this one in a Dallas man in his 20s with no history of travel outside the United States.

Texas reported a Houston-area man as its first case of a person infected with the new variant on Jan. 7.

CARSON CITY, Nev. — take your pick -- Nevada on Saturday reported a daily record high of 63 COVID-19 deaths along with 2,040 additional confirmed cases as the coronavirus surge continued.

The state’s pandemic totals increased to 260,090 cases and 3,761 deaths, according to Department of Health and Human Services data.

Nevada’s previous high number of deaths reported on a single day was 62 on Thursday.

The 311 deaths reported in the week since Jan. 10 were a pandemic one -week high for Nevada, surpassing the 299 deaths reported the previous week, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

___

WILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden introduced his team of scientific advisers on Saturday, saying they will lead with “science and truth. We believe in both.”

Biden is elevating the position of science adviser to Cabinet level, a White House first. He called Eric Lander, a pioneer in mapping the human genome is in line to be director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, “one of the most brilliant guys I know.”

Lander is the founding director of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and was the lead author of the first paper announcing the details of the human genome.

Lander says Biden has tasked his advisers and “the whole scientific community and the American public” to “rise to this moment.”

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris recalled her late mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris, a cancer researcher, who she credited with teaching her to think critically.

“The science behind climate change is not a hoax. The science behind the virus is not partisan,” Harris said. “The same laws apply, the same evidence holds true regardless of whether or not you accept them.”

As the rollout of coronavirus vaccines begins, the U.S. leads the world with 23.6 million cases and more than 393,000 confirmed deaths.

___

HONOLULU — Health officials in Hawaii have partnered with local pharmacies to offer drive-thru and in-home coronavirus vaccinations for residents.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the Department of Health started scheduling licensed care homes in Oahu for vaccinations this week. Neighboring islands have already started drive-thru clinics, county hubs and other mobile services.

The health department is working with employers to identify front-line workers for the vaccination. The department is planning to launch an online portal where workers can register for the vaccine. Officials say more than 56,000 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Health officials reported 150 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Friday. The state has more than 24,000 confirmed cases and more than 300 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

___

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota is looking to build its coronavirus rollout by making shots available to a larger group of people.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon says the state will begin vaccinating people 80 and over and those with high-risk medical conditions. Some rural health care providers worry their patients will be missed by large hospital systems.

South Dakota has vaccinated 6.5% of the population, one of the highest rates in the country. Last fall, the state had one of the highest positivity rates in the nation.

The Department of Health reported 341 positive tests, raising the confirmed total to 105,278.

___

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City school district is set to resume some in-person classes for the district’s youngest students and those in alternative education.

The district’s pre-kindergarten through 4th grade students and those in alternative education will begin returning Tuesday for alternating in-person and in-person classes. Students in grades 5-12 are scheduled to return on Feb. 1.

Oklahoma ranked fourth in the nation Saturday in the rate of new cases per capita with 1,448 per 100,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases in the state has increased from 2,626 per day on Jan. 1 to 3,922 on Friday. The rolling average of deaths rose from 23 deaths per day to 31 according to the data.

The state health department on Saturday reported 3,621 coronavirus cases and 27 deaths for confirmed totals of 351,665 cases and 2,952 deaths.

___

DALLAS —A third person with a case of the coronavirus variant has been reported in Texas.

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported Saturday that a Dallas man in his 20s with no history of travel outside the United States has tested positive for the variant that originated in the United Kingdom.

Texas is among a handful of states with at least one known case of the new variant that appears to spread more easily. But state health officials say there is no evidence it causes more severe disease, and say current vaccines are expected to still be effective.

Texas reported a Houston-area man as its first case of a person infected with the new variant on Jan. 7.

The state health department on Friday reported confirmed totals of more than 2 million cases and more than 31,00 deaths in Texas.

___

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil hasn’t approved a vaccine yet, and independent health experts who participated in its immunization program say the plan is still incomplete.

Members of the expert committee and former health officials interviewed by The Associated Press condemned the government’s unjustifiable delay in formulating a vaccination effort, in seeking syringe suppliers and months spent rejecting all but one possible vaccine manufacturer.

They also say President Jair Bolsonaro undermined the ministry’s effectiveness, pointing to the removal of highly trained professionals from leadership positions, replaced by military appointees with little or no public health care experience.

Bolsonaro, who said he had the coronavirus last year, has downplayed the need for face masks or restrictions to limit the spread of the virus.

Brazil is second in the world with more than 208,000 confirmed deaths, behind the U.S. with 392,000 deaths. It ranks third globally with 8.9 million confirmed cases in a nation of 211 million people.

___

NEW DEHLI — India has started inoculating health workers in what is likely the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The country of nearly 1.4 billion people is home to the world’s largest vaccine makers and has one of the biggest immunization programs.

India on Jan. 4 approved emergency use of two vaccines, one developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca and another by Indian company Bharat Biotech. Cargo planes flew 16.5 million shots to different Indian cities last week

But there is no playbook for the enormity of the challenge. Indian authorities hope to give shots to 300 million people, roughly the population of the U.S.

The recipients include 30 million doctors, nurses and other front-line workers to be followed by 270 million others over age 50 or with illnesses.

India has registered 10.5 million cases, second highest in the world behind the U.S. at 23.5 million. It’s 152,000 deaths ranks third behind the U.S. (392,000) and Brazil (208,000).

___

PHOENIX — Arizona reported more than 200 deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday as the state retained its worst-in-the-nation infection rate.

Arizona’s coronavirus case rate was 1 in every 116 residents from Jan. 8 to Friday.

The Department of Health Services reported 8,715 cases and 208 deaths, increasing the pandemic totals to 666,901 confirmed cases and 11,248 confirmed deaths.

There were 4,849 hospitalized COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds on Friday, down from Monday’s record 5,082.

___

BERLIN — Germany has carried out more than a million vaccinations as new infections and deaths remain high and officials mull whether to increase lockdown measures.

Figures released by the national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, on Saturday showed nearly 1.05 million vaccinations have been recorded — 79,759 more than a day earlier — in the nation of 83 million people.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country’s 16 state governors will consult Tuesday on how to proceed with lockdown measures, which are currently due to expire on Jan. 31.

On Saturday, Germany recorded 18,678 confirmed cases in the previous 24 hours and another 980 deaths. It says there have been 139 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days -- far above the maximum of 50 authorities want to reach.

___

LOS ANGELES — California officials are touting a new mass vaccination site at Dodger Stadium while acknowledging it’s unclear how much more supply is coming from the federal government.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says he’s trying to find out how much will be delivered. Governors says the Trump administration promised it would send hundreds of thousands of doses from its stockpile, but now says it can’t deliver that amount.

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is expected to handle 12,000 vaccinations a day. San Francisco officials say the city can handle 10,000 people a day at mass vaccination sites. However, they say they can’t put plans in motion because it’s unclear how many doses will be available.

California has received more than 3.5 million doses of the vaccine and administered over 1 million doses in a state with nearly 40 million people.

Dr. Paul Simon, chief science officer of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, says without a steady and predictable supply, long-range planning for vaccine distribution is challenging.

Los Angeles county — the nation’s most populous with 10 million residents — is struggling to vaccinate its 800,000 health workers. Simon says the county doesn’t anticipate providing large-scale inoculations of its 1.3 million people 65 and older until February.

California has the second-highest number of deaths in the nation at more than 33,000, behind New York at 40,000.

The Eiffel Tower is pictured during the curfew in Paris, Saturday, Jan.16, 2021. All of France is under a stricter curfew starting Saturday at 6 p.m. for at least 15 days to fight the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Eric Lander, nominee for the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and adviser on science, listens as President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

First batch of health workers wait for their turn to get vaccinated at a hospital in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. India started inoculating health workers Saturday in what is likely the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign, joining the ranks of wealthier nations where the effort is already well underway. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) Credit: Bikas Das Credit: Bikas Das

An employee of a mobile vaccination team in Halberstadt holds a tray with vaccination pads from the company Biontech/Pfizer in Halberstadt, Germany, Friday, Jan.15, 2021. (Matthias Bein/dpa via AP) Credit: Matthias Bein Credit: Matthias Bein

Hospital staff goes through the documents prior to COVID-19 vaccination drive at a hospital in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. India started inoculating health workers Saturday in what is likely the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign, joining the ranks of wealthier nations where the effort is already well underway. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) Credit: Bikas Das Credit: Bikas Das

Family members of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 line up with empty oxygen tanks in an attempt to refill them, outside the Nitron da Amazonia company, in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Doctors in the Amazon rainforest’s biggest city are having to choose which COVID-19 patients can breathe amid dwindling oxygen stocks and an effort to airlift some of the infected to other states. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros) Credit: Edmar Barros Credit: Edmar Barros

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2020 file photo, pedestrians shop in an outdoor market area, days before a COVID-19 lockdown goes into effect in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Brazil has suffered more than 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, the second-highest total in the world after the United States, with infections and deaths surging again. (AP Photo/Carla Carniel) Credit: Carla Carniel Credit: Carla Carniel

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis uses a board to write down the doses of coronavirus vaccine expected by the state to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic at a news conference Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, workers install doors at a large centralized quarantine facility capable of holding several thousand people in Shijiazhuang in northern China's Hebei Province, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. China on Saturday finished building a 1,500-room hospital for COVID-19 patients in Nangong, south of Beijing in Hebei Province, to fight a surge in infections the government said are harder to contain and that it blamed on infected people or goods from abroad. (Yang Shiyao/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Yang Shiyao Credit: Yang Shiyao

Georgette McGarrad, 99, receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Dallas. Dallas County launched its first "mega" public COVID-19 vaccination site Monday at Fair Park. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Smiley N. Pool Credit: Smiley N. Pool

A line of people moves through the park to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Dallas. Dallas County launched its first "mega" public COVID-19 vaccination site Monday at Fair Park. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Smiley N. Pool Credit: Smiley N. Pool

A information sign is seen at the Hilton Orrington/Evanston in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. The Hilton Orrington/Evanston temporarily closed, citing coronavirus pandemic concerns. In Illinois alone, AHLA (American Hotel & Lodging Association) found about 26,000 hotel-related jobs have been lost due to the pandemic. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh