The Latest: Collins advances to Australian Open semifinals

Danielle Collins of the U.S. bounces the racket in frustration during her quarterfinal match against Alize Cornet of France at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Credit: Andy Brownbill

Danielle Collins of the U.S. bounces the racket in frustration during her quarterfinal match against Alize Cornet of France at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Credit: Andy Brownbill

Nation & World
Updated 18 minutes ago
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest at the Australian Open on Wednesday (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Danielle Collins swung the match in her favor with a key service break in the final game of the opening set on her way to a 7-5, 6-1 quarterfinal win over Alize Cornet.

The 28-year-old American equaled her best previous performance at Melbourne Park — she also advanced to the semifinals in 2019.

The loss ended a strong run by Cornet, who played her first Grand Slam quarterfinal in her 63rd main-draw appearance. The French player had an upset victory over two-time major winner Simona Halep n the fourth round. The WTA says that Cornet should return to the top 50 in the rankings due to her performance here .

Collins will play the winner of the following quarterfinal on Rod Laver Arena between former French Open champion Iga Swiatek and Kai Kanepi.

Collins is the second American into the semifinals. Madison Keys will play top-ranked Ash Barty in the other.

Collins underwent surgery last year to treat endometriosis, with the condition leaving her in severe pain during tournaments last year.

“It feels incredible, especially after some of the health challenges I’ve had,” Collins said in her post match interview.

“To be able to get back to this level and be able to compete like the way I have been and being able to be as physical as I haven’t been so rewarding.”

12:45 p.m.

Collins will play the winner of the following quarterfinal on Rod Laver Arena between former French Open champion Iga Swiatek and Kai Kanepi.

Collins is the second American into the semifinals. Madison Keys will play top-ranked Ash Barty in the other.

10:45 a.m.

Danielle Collins and Alize Cornet begin play on Rod Laver Arena on the second day of women's quarterfinals at Melbourne Park.

The 32-year-old Cornet is making her first appearance in a quarterfinal at the Australian Open. She upset two-time major winner Simona Halep in the fourth round.

The 28-year-old Collins will be trying to match her best performance here when she advanced to the semifinals in 2019.

The winner will face either Iga Swiatek or Kai Kanepi, who play their quarterfinals match later in the day.

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev is expecting one of the toughest challenges to his bid to collect a second consecutive Grand Slam singles title when he plays 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime in a night match.

Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Jannik Sinner in the other men’s quarterfinal.

The winners will meet Friday in one men's semifinal, while Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini have already booked their spot in the other, also on Friday.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Alize Cornet of France reacts after losing a point against Danielle Collins of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)

Alize Cornet of France reacts after losing a point against Danielle Collins of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)

Alize Cornet of France reacts after losing a point against Danielle Collins of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)

Danielle Collins of the U.S. reacts after breaking the serve of Alize Cornet of France during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

Danielle Collins of the U.S. reacts after breaking the serve of Alize Cornet of France during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

Danielle Collins of the U.S. reacts after breaking the serve of Alize Cornet of France during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

Alize Cornet of France reacts after losing the first set against Danielle Collins of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)

Alize Cornet of France reacts after losing the first set against Danielle Collins of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)

Alize Cornet of France reacts after losing the first set against Danielle Collins of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)

