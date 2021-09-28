The Latest: Pfizer gives vaccine data from kids 5-11 to FDA

Another U.S. vaccine maker, Moderna, also is studying its shots in elementary school-aged children. Results are expected later in the year.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Japan to lift all coronavirus emergency steps nationwide

— Vaccination situation in Europe a story of two regions

— World Bank cuts Asia growth outlook, calls for virus action

— Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit another record

___

See all of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

PARIS — French drugmaker Sanofi says it is shelving plans for a COVID-19 vaccine based on messenger RNA but will develop a new flu vaccine.

The Paris-based company says it will continue to develop another vaccine candidate already undergoing late-stage human trials. That vaccine, developed with Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline, is being tested as a COVID-19 booster.

Sanofi recently expanded trials of that recombinant protein vaccine as a booster dose to extend immunity for people inoculated with a variety of other vaccines. Results from that study are expected later this year.

Messenger RNA vaccines are currently made by Pfizer and Moderna. Sanofi officials say they decided it wasn’t worth pursuing that technology for COVID-19 vaccines, given how those vaccines are widely available.

They plan to use the mRNA technology to develop a new flu vaccine, with clinical studies expected to start next year, according to Jean-Francois Toussaint, global head of research and development at Sanofi’s vaccine unit.

___

TOKYO — Japan’s government says the coronavirus state of emergency will end Thursday to help rejuvenate the economy as infections slow.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced virus restrictions will be eased gradually. Government officials are instituting other plans, such as vaccine passports and virus tests, Suga says.

With the lifting, Japan will be free of emergency requirements for the first time in more than six months. The current state of emergency, declared in April, was repeatedly extended and expanded, especially during the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Infections started to worsen in July and peaked in mid-August after the Olympics, surging above 5,000 daily cases in Tokyo alone and topping 25,000 nationwide. Thousands of patients unable to find hospital beds had to recover from the illness at home.

Daily reported cases have fallen to around 2,000 nationwide. Health experts attributed the declining numbers to the progress of vaccinations — 58% of the population is fully vaccinated — increased social distancing efforts after alarm from full hospitals.

There have been 1.69 million confirmed cases and 17,500 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in Japan.

___

PHOENIX — A judge has struck down Republican-passed Arizona laws that block schools from requiring masks and restrict the power of local governments to impose COVID-19 requirements.

The ruling Monday could clear the way for cities and counties to enact mask requirements if it withstands a promised appeal. It comes as the fight over school masks and other COVID-19 restrictions has moved into courtrooms across the U.S. Lawsuits have been filed in at least 14 states either for or against masks in schools.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends mask-wearing in schools, and children 12 and under are not yet eligible for vaccines.

The sweeping Arizona ruling also struck down several non-virus provisions slipped into the state budget and an entire measure that served as a vehicle for a conservative policy wish list. It included a required investigation of social media companies and stripping the Democratic secretary of state of her duty to defend election laws.

___

MOSCOW — Coronavirus confirmed deaths in Russia hit another record at 852 on Tuesday.

Russia’s state coronavirus task force reported the increase from the previous record of 828 on Friday.

Daily coronavirus infections in Russia have fallen from more than 20,000 in late August to about 18,000 in mid-September. However, the numbers have started creeping up again. Since last Thursday, the state coronavirus task force has been reporting more than 21,000 new cases a day. On Tuesday, 21,559 new infections were registered.

Despite the increase, there are few restrictions in place in Russia, which had one, six-week lockdown last spring. Vaccination rates have remained low, too, with only 32% of the country’s 146 million population having received at least one shot of a vaccine and only 28% fully vaccinated.

Russian authorities have reported a total of about 7.4 million confirmed infections and more than 205,000 confirmed deaths. However, reports by the government’s statistical service Rosstat indicates the tally of coronavirus-linked deaths retroactively reveal much higher mortality numbers.

___

LISBON, Portugal — Portugal is winding up its military-led vaccine task force after almost reaching its target of fully inoculating 85% of the population against COVID-19.

The task force, led for the past eight months by a senior naval officer from a NATO building near Lisbon, is to be replaced by three teams reporting to the Health Ministry.

Portugal’s vaccination drive e rollout is the most advanced in the world, with 84.88% of the country’s 10.3 million people having received shots, according to Our World in Data.

Portugal is scrapping most of its pandemic restrictions starting Friday.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa said many people deserved credit for the country’s expeditious vaccine rollout, but he singled out Portugal’s acceptance of vaccinations as the prime reason for success.

Portugal has no significant anti-vaccination movement and is one of the European Union’s leading countries in terms of vaccine uptake for illnesses such as measles and influenza.

___

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s planning minister says the government will begin a drive to vaccinate children ages 12 and above to protect them from the coronavirus.

The announcement by Planning Minister Asad Umar came Tuesday amid a steady decline in COVID-19 deaths across the country.

Umar said in a tweet that the government would soon launch a campaign soon to vaccinate children at schools. He did not give a precise date.

Pakistan is currently offering free vaccine shots to teenagers and adults.

The country on Tuesday reported 41 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,400 new cases in the past 24 hours. It was the first time since July that Pakistan confirmed fewer than 1,500 daily cases..

___

SYDNEY — Australia’s Victoria state has recorded more coronavirus infections than New South Wales for the first time since an outbreak of the delta variant began in Sydney in June.

Victoria is Australia’s second-most populous state and on Tuesday the state capital of Melbourne reported 867 new virus cases and four deaths from COVID-19 in the latest 24-hour period.

It was the highest daily numbers of infections and deaths in Victoria for the latest outbreak. Victoria’s previous high infection count was 847 reported Saturday.

New South Wales is the most populous state and home to Sydney, which reported 863 new infections Tuesday and seven deaths. The state has seen daily infections plateau as vaccinations have risen.

Sydney has been in lockdown since June 26 and Melbourne since Aug. 5.

___

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand is relaxing travel restrictions in Auckland six weeks after the nation’s most populous city was locked down due to the coronavirus.

People will be able to cross the city boundary beginning Monday night if they are permanently relocating, have shared caring-giving arrangements or are returning home. Those leaving Auckland on care-giving trips will have to be tested for the virus within a week of their departure.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says more flexibility is being given because the system of pandemic restrictions is “currently doing its job.”

The city reported eight new infections Tuesday in the latest 24-hour period. Auckland was locked down Aug. 17 after the delta variant leaked from hotel quarantine from a New Zealander who had returned from Sydney.

Pandemic restrictions elsewhere in New Zealand amount to little more than mandatory mask-wearing.

___

NEW YORK — A federal appeals panel says New York City may require teachers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals acted late Monday to lift a temporary order issued Friday that blocked the mandate from taking effect so a challenge could be heard from a group of teachers.

The mandate had been set to go into effect Monday for teachers and other employees of the city’s schools. The appeals panel’s ruling put the mandate back in force.

Lawyers for the teachers said they will now ask the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene. One attorney said: “With thousands of teachers not vaccinated the city may regret what it wished for. Our children will be left with no teachers and no security in schools.”

___

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal judge has ordered that all employees entering California prisons be vaccinated or have a religious or medical exemption.

The order is aimed at heading off another coronavirus outbreak like the one that killed 28 inmates and a correctional officer at San Quentin State Prison last year.

The order also requires that inmates who want in-person visits or who work outside prisons, including inmate firefighters, must also be fully vaccinated or have a religious or medical exemption.

The prison guard’s union says it may appeal.

More than 50,000 California inmates have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 240 have died of COVID-19.

___

Caption Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Tokyo. Suga announced the coronavirus state of emergency will end Thursday so the economy can be reactivated as infections slow. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin Credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin

Caption Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Alexei Druzhinin Credit: Alexei Druzhinin

Caption A patient breathes through an oxygen mask at the COVID-19 unit of the Marius Nasta National Pneumology Institute in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Daily new coronavirus infections in Romania, a country of 19 million, have grown exponentially over the last month, while vaccine uptake has declined to worrying lows. Government data shows that 91.5% of COVID-19 deaths in Romania between Sept. 18-23 were people who had not been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption People gather at bars that are open and serving alcohol on an ally filled with bars and restaurants despite Tokyo government has requested businesses not to serve alcohol under the state of emergency Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan is set on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 to lift ongoing coronavirus state of emergency and less-stringent measures in all 27 prefectures including Tokyo when they expire at the end of September as the infections slow and the nation tries to reactivate its economy. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) Credit: Kiichiro Sato Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Caption Shyrel Ritter, a certified nursing assistant at the Hebrew Home at Riverdale, waits to receive her COVID-19 booster shot at her workplace in New York, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. The deadline for hospital and nursing home workers in New York state to be vaccinated against COVID-19 arrived Monday with the prospect of severe staff shortages fueled by workers getting suspended or fired for refusing to be inoculated. All health care workers in New York state at hospitals and nursing homes are required to be vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Monday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Nurse Rosaura Rodriguez inoculates a man with a dose of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine during house to house vaccinations in the popular neighborhood El Valle in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. According to the Pan American Health Organization Venezuela one of the least vaccinated countries in the continent, is seeing a growing uptick in caseloads, unlike other countries in the region where cases are dropping. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

Caption People wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus walk through a capital popular shopping mall as masked women selecting clothes at a fashion boutique in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. The World Bank on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for developing countries in East Asia due to the impact of the coronavirus's delta variant and called on governments to help the poor and small businesses avoid long-term damage. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Caption FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2019 the logo of French drug maker Sanofi is pictured at the company's headquarters, in Paris. French drugmaker Sanofi said Tuesday it was shelving plans for a COVID-19 vaccine based on messenger RNA despite positive results from early stage testing. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Caption FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. Businesses that have announced vaccine mandates say some workers who had been on the fence have since gotten inoculated against COVID-19. But many holdouts remain — a likely sign of what is to come once a federal mandate goes into effect. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption A health worker inoculates a school teacher Iram Mohammed Salim Khan with the vaccine for COVID-19 during a special drive for teachers and students in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish kakade) Credit: Rajanish Kakade Credit: Rajanish Kakade

Caption A health worker inoculates a school teacher Mohammed Haseeb Khan with the vaccine for COVID-19 during a special drive for teachers and students in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish kakade) Credit: Rajanish Kakade Credit: Rajanish Kakade

Caption FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2021, file photo, people wearing face masks to help protect against COVID-19 walk past a crossing in Shinjuku, an entertainment district of Tokyo. Japan’s government announced Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, the coronavirus state of emergency will end Thursday so the economy can be reactivated as infections slow. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File) Credit: Kiichiro Sato Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Caption Pedestrians walk past a coronavirus information mural on a street in Mombasa, Kenya Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga

Caption People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus try out the latest iPhone 13 handsets at an Apple Store in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. The World Bank on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for developing countries in East Asia due to the impact of the coronavirus's delta variant and called on governments to help the poor and small businesses avoid long-term damage. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Caption Genoveva Cadar, the head of COVID-19 ICU unit of the Marius Nasta National Pneumology Institute speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Daily new coronavirus infections in Romania, a country of 19 million, have grown exponentially over the last month, while vaccine uptake has declined to worrying lows. Government data shows that 91.5% of COVID-19 deaths in Romania between Sept. 18-23 were people who had not been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption A member of the medical staff prepares to shave a patient in the COVID-19 ICU unit of the Marius Nasta National Pneumology Institute in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Daily new coronavirus infections in Romania, a country of 19 million, have grown exponentially over the last month, while vaccine uptake has declined to worrying lows. Government data shows that 91.5% of COVID-19 deaths in Romania between Sept. 18-23 were people who had not been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption Florin Sandu, 72 years-old, holds an oxygen mask on his face at the COVID-19 unit of the Marius Nasta National Pneumology Institute in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Daily new coronavirus infections in Romania, a country of 19 million, have grown exponentially over the last month, while vaccine uptake has declined to worrying lows. Government data shows that 91.5% of COVID-19 deaths in Romania between Sept. 18-23 were people who had not been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption Nurse Genny Zorrilla walks with a cooler containing Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines past a mural of late president Hugo Chavez, during house to house vaccinations in the popular neighborhood El Valle in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. According to the Pan American Health Organization Venezuela one of the least vaccinated countries in the continent, is seeing a growing uptick in caseloads, unlike other countries in the region where cases are dropping. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

Caption Nurse Rosaura Rodriguez inoculates a man with a dose of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine during house to house vaccinations in the popular neighborhood El Valle in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. According to the Pan American Health Organization Venezuela one of the least vaccinated countries in the continent, is seeing a growing uptick in caseloads, unlike other countries in the region where cases are dropping. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos