The Latest: COVID puts Denver men out of NCAA soccer tourney

Nation & World | 41 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Omaha will represent the Summit League in the NCAA Division I men’s soccer tournament starting next week because regular-season champion Denver is unable to participate because of COVID-19 protocols

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Omaha was next in line to represent the league because it was the regular-season runner-up. It will be the Mavericks’ first NCAA appearance since 2017.

Omaha will play at UNC-Greensboro in the first round April 29.

