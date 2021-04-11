The Latest: Curling worlds back on, now with masked players

The player was not identified.

“The player ... had previously received a full vaccination — two doses — in his home country prior to the beginning of the championship,” the WCF said in a statement.

“The facts surrounding this specific individual were argued to be strong enough for a re-evaluation of the earlier decision, after it was determined that it would put his teammates and opponents at a very minimal risk by participating in Sunday’s playoff games.”

In Sunday’s matches, Switzerland defeated the United States 7-6 in a qualification game to advance to the semifinals against Sweden. Scotland will play the team from Russia in the other semifinal. The Americans and Canadians also earned a berth in the 2022 Olympics by reaching the final six.

___

The NHL says the Vancouver Canucks’ team facilities scheduled to open Sunday will remain closed until at least Monday after an additional player entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

The league says the player has not been around the team since March 31, but the decision was still made to push back the reopening of the Canucks' facilities. The league added it doesn’t believe this will endanger Vancouver resuming the season Friday.

The Canucks haven’t played since March 24 after a COVID-19 outbreak caused 21 players and four staff members to test positive. They had 19 roster players on the protocol list Saturday.

___

