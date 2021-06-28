The Latest: Andy Murray wins seesaw match at Wimbledon

Murray beat No. 24-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

Murray took a 5-0 lead in the third set but was broken serving for the match three consecutive times, and lost seven games in a row. He regained the upper hand in the seesaw match in the final set.

Ranked 118th, Murray is mounting a comeback after two hip operations. He won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016.

___

9:25 p.m.

Eleven matches on Wimbledon's outer courts have been suspended because of darkness. Play continues under the lights and retractable roofs on Centre Court and Court 1.

One suspended match between two qualifiers, Arthur Rinderknech of France and Oscar Otte of Germany, was at 9-all in the fifth set. Gael Monfils of France and Christopher O'Connell of Australia were tied at one set apiece and 6-all in the third.

Some 21 matches were postponed after rain delayed the start of play on outer courts for more than four hours.

___

7:25 p.m.

American qualifier Denis Kudla rallied from a two-set deficit to win his opening match at Wimbledon.

Kudla, a tour veteran ranked 114th, beat No. 30-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain. The score was 5-7, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-3.

Kudla has had improbable success at Wimbledon before. He reached the fourth round in 2015 as a 105th-ranked wild card.

Jannik Sinner, who was seeded 19th, lost to Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, 6-3.

___

6:50 p.m.

Sofia Kenin advanced to the second round at Wimbledon by beating Xinyu Wang 6-4, 6-2.

Kenin saved the only break point she faced. The 2020 Australian Open champion is seeded fourth.

With one more win, the American will reach the third round at Wimbledon for the first time in her career.

___

5:50 p.m.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has been eliminated in the first round by American Sloane Stephens, 6-3, 6-4.

Stephens, a former top 10 player now ranked 73rd, committed only 14 unforced errors. Her best showing at Wimbledon was in 2013, when she reached the quarterfinals.

Kvitova was seeded 10th and won the tournament in 2011 and 2014.

___

5:10 p.m.

French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas has been upset in the first round at Wimbledon by Frances Tiafoe of the United States.

The 57th-ranked Tiafoe applied pressure by charging the net often and won 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. He had been 0-11 previously against players ranked in the top five.

Tiafoe won 24 points at the net and saved all seven break points he faced.

Tsitsipas was seeded third and had won more matches than any other player on the men’s tour this year. He reached his first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros this month before squandering a two-set lead in the final against Novak Djokovic.

Tsitsipas lost in the first round at Wimbledon for the third time in four appearances.

___

4 p.m.

Play is underway on the outer courts at Wimbledon after a rain delay of nearly five hours.

Matches began as scheduled on the two courts with retractable roofs. Novak Djokovic overcame a wobbly start to beat 19-year-old British wild card Jack Draper in four sets.

Because of a backlog in the schedule caused by the rain, 16 singles matches were postponed until Tuesday.

___

3:45 p.m.

Novak Djokovic overcame a wobbly start to win his opening match at Wimbledon.

The two-time defending champion was 0 for 7 converting break points in the first set, which he lost to 19-year-old British wild card Jack Draper. Djokovic slipped several times on the grass but hit 25 aces and rallied to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Draper is ranked 253rd and was making his main-draw Grand Slam debut.

Djokovic is seeking his sixth Wimbledon title and a record-tying 20th major title. He's halfway to sweeping the Grand Slams in 2021.

The match was played under the retractable roof on Centre Court because of rain that delayed the start of play on outer courts.

Capacity was limited to 50% because of the coronavirus pandemic but the crowd still gave both players enthusiastic support.

___

3:25 p.m.

Sixteen singles matches at Wimbledon were postponed until Tuesday because of rain, which has delayed the start of play on the outer courts.

Six men's matches and 10 women's matches were called off. They included five-time champion Venus Williams against Mihaela Buzarnescu, and No. 10-seeded Denis Shapovalov against Philipp Kohlschreiber.

Play is underway on Centre Court and Court 1, each of which has a retractable roof.

___

2:25 p.m.

No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus is this year's first winner at Wimbledon. She swept her opening match against qualifier Monica Niculescu, 6-1, 6-4.

They played under the retractable roof on Court 1 while the start of matches on outside courts was delayed by rain.

Sabalenka has won a tour-leading 30 matches this year and her seeding is her highest at a major tournament. She dominated from the start against Niculescu, who had so much trouble holding she even tried an underhand serve.

___

1:40 p.m.

Novak Djokovic was greeted on his return to Wimbledon by a standing ovation with the Centre Court crowd limited to 50% capacity because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Djokovic won the tournament the last time it was held, in 2019, beating Roger Federer in an epic final. He is halfway to a Grand Slam in 2021, having won the Australian Open and the French Open.

The No. 1-ranked Djokovic smiled as he entered the stadium. The retractable roof was closed because of rain that delayed the start of play on outer courts. Djokovic’s opponent is British wild card Jack Draper.

Djokovic has won seven of the past 12 major tournaments.

___

12 p.m.

There are queues again at Wimbledon as fans are allowed on the grounds at the All England Club for the first time in nearly two years.

The dreary weather does not appear to be dampening anyone's enthusiasm as the grass-court Grand Slam tournament returns — even if rain is delaying the start of play until at least 12:30 p.m.

Stands selling food, drinks and souvenirs are staffed and doing business right from the start. Fans wearing the required masks are waiting in line.

Graduate student Hannah Scott calls the rainy, gray day “perfect spectator weather."

Says Scott: "You’re not going to burn in the sun.”

Wimbledon was canceled last year for the first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s going ahead this year but with a reduced capacity at the start.

Organizers are planning to have full crowds of 15,000 at Centre Court for the women’s and men's singles finals on July 10 and 11.

___

11:30 a.m.

Wimbledon already has its first rain delay of 2021.

Play on the first morning of the grass-court tournament has been delayed at least until noon because of rain.

___

11 a.m.

Wimbledon is back and ready to start after being canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Novak Djokovic and Venus Williams are among those scheduled to play Monday.

The sky is gray and rain is in the forecast.

Spectators are allowed at 50% capacity around the All England Club. That will go up to 100% for the singles finals on July 10 and 11.

While those are signs of a return to normalcy, a reminder that the coronavirus is still an issue came on the eve of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. The only seeded woman from Britain, 2017 Wimbledon semifinalist Johanna Konta, had to pull out of the draw Sunday night because a member of her team tested positive for COVID-19.

Konta was in close contact with the person and must self-isolate for 10 days.

All players and their team members are staying at a designated hotel in London in what the All England Club is calling a “minimized risk environment."

___

