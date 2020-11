The Latest: DeChambeau, Morikawa (E) make Masters cut

That would have brought in everyone at 1 over — another seven players, including Matt Kuchar, who has made the cut in his last 10 Masters.

Five players were tied for the lead heading into the third round: World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith. Another five were one stroke back.

___

9:45 a.m.

Bryson DeChambeau says he had himself tested for COVID-19 on Friday night after feeling dizzy at the Masters.

The U.S. Open champion says he was feeling dizzy on Thursday night but was fine the next day. Still, he thought it was worth getting checked.

“I had to do the right thing and make sure that there was nothing more serious than that,” he said after finishing his second round with a 74 to sit at even par through the tournament.

DeChambeau was right on the borderline for the cut. He was tied for 49th with about a dozen golfers still to complete a second round that was postponed until Saturday morning because of darkness.

___

9:10 a.m.

A bogey on the 18th hole was tough for Bryson DeChambeau but good news for those at the Masters who were sweating out the cut line.

The 5 on the last hole left DeChambeau with a 74 in the second round and dropped him to even par for the tournament. It also moved him from a seven-way tie for 43rd place to an 11-way tie for 49th.

And all those other players at even par were now above the cut line. The top 50 scores and ties will play the weekend.

DeChambeau came into the Masters promising to fire away at reachable greens on the par 5s. That worked out OK in the first round, when he shot 70. Not so much in the second.

DeChambeau had six bogeys and a triple bogey in the second round. He played the four par 5s at 3 under but his attempt to drive the green on the 350-yard, par-4 third hole left him with a seven.

DeChambeau then had to wait to find out if he will make the cut. The last group was finishing up its 15th hole.

___

8:15 a.m.

Jon Rahm has joined the leaders at 9 under par at the Masters.

Rahm birdied No. 13 to start his day after play was suspended mid-round because of darkness on Friday night. The Spaniard is through 15 holes and is 6 under for the tournament.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith are also 9 under at Augusta National. About four dozen players couldn't complete 36 holes and were back on the course Saturday morning.

The top 50 and ties will make the cut once the second round is completed. Then they'll head back out for Round 3.

___

8:10 a.m.

Vijay Singh has withdrawn from the Masters because of illness after completing 10 holes in the second round.

Singh shot 75 in the first round.

It was the 20th anniversary of his 2000 victory at Augusta National.

