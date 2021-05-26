dayton-daily-news logo
X

The Latest: Denver's Ball Arena gets OK to boost attendance

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) passes away from Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the third quarter of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, May 24, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) passes away from Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the third quarter of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, May 24, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

Credit: Joe Mahoney

Credit: Joe Mahoney

Nation & World | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Denver's Ball Arena has been given the OK to boost attendance

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The home of the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets will now permit 10,500 fans for playoff games, which is 57.3% of the overall venue capacity at Ball Arena.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) announced Wednesday it had received approval to raise attendance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, along with the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.

The capacity was limited to 7,750 fans for the Avalanche’s opening two games of the Stanley Cup playoffs as they swept a first-round series with St. Louis. It was the same capacity when the Nuggets split the first two home games against Portland.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top