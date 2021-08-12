The Latest: Fauci: Booster shot for weakened immune systems

Fauci says “inevitably there will be a time when we’ll have to get boosts” because ”no vaccine, at least not within this category, is going to have an indefinite amount of protection.”

___

___

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

LONDON — Officials say the British economy grew by 4.8% in the second quarter of 2021 as lockdown restrictions were lifted.

The Office for National Statistics says the British economy grew by 1% in June alone, the fifth straight month of growth. The lifting of pandemic restrictions following the rapid rollout of vaccines in the U.K. has buoyed growth in recent months.

All legal limits on contact, such as social distancing rules and caps on the number of people allowed to gather, were lifted in July. Economists expect further growth in the months to come, although confirmed virus cases have risen from greater social contact.

One uncertainty is how the economy will adjust with the ending of the furlough program. It was introduced at the start of the pandemic last March to ensure unemployment didn’t rise substantially when lockdown restrictions were imposed. The government paid 80% of the salaries of those workers unable to work because of lockdown measures.

The program, which stops at the end of September, helped support more than 11 million people. Now the number is down below the 2 million mark as many sectors have reopened, notably hospitality. It kept a lid on unemployment, which remains relatively low at below 5%.

___

MOSCOW — Daily COVID-19 deaths in Russia have hit a record of 808, following a sharp surge of coronavirus infections last month.

Russian authorities reported the previous record of 799 four times over the past four weeks, including on Tuesday.

Russia faced a surge of infections last month that officials have blamed on the spread of the delta variant. New confirmed cases soared from around 9,000 a day in early June to 25,000 a day in mid-July.

The daily case numbers have since decreased slightly to about 21,000 a day this week, but the daily death toll has remained high.

Officials are working to boost vaccine uptake, which has remained lower in Russia than in many Western countries. Last Friday, some 39 million Russians — or 26.7% of the 146-million population — had received at least one dose. More than 30 million, or 20%, are fully vaccinated.

Russia’s state coronavirus task force has reported over 6.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the pandemic and 168,049 deaths. However, reports by Russia’s state statistical service Rosstat that look at coronavirus-linked deaths retroactively have revealed a much higher number.

___

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s capital will go into lockdown for a week from Thursday after a single case of COVID-19 was detected and the virus was found in wastewater.

Canberra joins Sydney, Melbourne and several cities in New South Wales state that are locked down due to the delta variant.

Canberra residents can only leave home for essential reasons from 5 p.m. on Thursday, general retail stores will be closed and hospitality venues will only to able to sell takeout, an Australian Capital Territory government statement said. Schools will be open to students who cannot stay at home.

The infection is the first local acquired case in the city of 460,000 since July 10 last year. A Canberra resident, a man in his 20s, had been infectious in Canberra since Sunday and tested positive on Thursday, Australian Capital Territory Chief Health Officer Kerryn Coleman said.

The lockdown starts on the final day of a two-week sitting of the Federal Parliament.

___

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Tennessee State University officials say enrolled students can receive $100 if they can show they’re fully vaccinated.

University officials announced this week that students who get vaccinated through one of the campus vaccination sites will receive a $100 gift card. Vaccinated students living in on-campus housing will be eligible for an additional $50 gift card. The gift cards are available until Aug. 27.

Tennessee is among the handful of states that has banned public colleges from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We are currently evaluating possible incentives for employees, and will provide follow-up information soon,” President Glenda Glover said in a letter detailing the new incentives for students.

The university will be fully operational for the fall semester and expects its largest freshman class in five years. Students are moving in this week.

___

ISLAMABAD— Pakistan on Thursday reported 102 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll from COVID-19 since April.

The National Command and Operations Center says 4,934 new infections were reported across the country in the past 24 hours amid continued violations of social distancing rules.

Most infections and fatalities are being reported in southern Sindh and eastern Punjab provinces.

The spike has added pressure on the country’s fragile healthcare system and authorities.

The government is requesting people to get vaccinated against coronavirus as soon as possible to return to a normal life.

Pakistan has reduced the maximum duration for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines from 48 to 28 days after importing millions of doses of vaccines from China. Pakistan is also expected to get more vaccine under the COVAX scheme this month.

Pakistan has reported 1,085,294 confirmed cases and 24,187 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

__

ATLANTA — Four tiny Georgia public school districts have temporarily shut down in-person instruction within days of starting school, saying high COVID-19 case counts among students and staff makes it unsafe to continue.

Other districts have closed individual schools or sent hundreds of students into quarantine after exposure to people with COVID-19.

The 1,100-student Macon County district on Wednesday became the fourth district to suspend in-person classes, following the smaller Taliaferro, Glascock and Talbot counties in recent days. The four districts combined serve a fraction of 1% of Georgia’s 1.7 million students.

“The difference now in this outbreak that we see than the outbreak that happened last school year is that this seems to be more centered on kids…rather than adults so that scares me to death,” Talbot County Superintendent Jack Catrett told WTVM-TV.

The moves show the difficulty of keeping schools open as COVID-19 surges in Georgia’s broader society, despite the determination of local school leaders to focus on in-person classes this year.

___

OTTAWA — Canada’s immigration minister says fully vaccinated Canadians will soon be able to get a government document that will certify their COVID-19 vaccine history for the purpose of international travel.

The document, expected to be ready by the fall, will be digital, with an option for those who cannot or do not want a digital certificate. Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino says it will include data on the type of vaccines received, the dates and the location.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the program has to be done in cooperation with provinces and territories because they have the data that is needed. He says if provinces want to use the same passport within their province that could be an option.

Quebec is introducing a provincial passport next month that will be required for people who want to attend public events, go to the gym or frequent a restaurant or bar.

___

Caption People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) Credit: Rajanish Kakade Credit: Rajanish Kakade

Caption A public sports facility area is taped off for the social distancing measures and precaution against the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption Flanked by lawmakers, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivers a speech on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Wellington, New Zealand. Ardern announced plans to begin a cautious reopening of New Zealand's borders to international travelers from early next year. (AP Photo/Nick Perry) Credit: Nick Perry Credit: Nick Perry

Caption This photo taken through a door pinhole shows a medical worker wearing a protective clothing disinfectants a corridor of a hotel used for foreigners to stay during a period of health quarantine in Shanghai, China, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. More than 30 Chinese officials have been fired or received other punishments over accusations they failed to respond properly to the latest surge of the coronavirus in the country. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Caption In this Aug. 10, 2021, photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions related to school openings and the wearing of masks in Surfside, Fla. Top Republicans are battling school districts in their own states’ urban, heavily Democratic areas over whether students should be required to mask up as they head back to school. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Credit: Marta Lavandier Credit: Marta Lavandier

Caption Family members mourn during the burial of their relative at the special section of the Pedurenan cemetery designated to accommodate the surge in deaths during the coronavirus outbreak in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.(AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

Caption Mike Ralston places a sign as he sets up his "no more masks" demonstration outside the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Ralston set up a grill near the Capitol for people to toss the masks into the fire as a form of protest over coronavirus restrictions. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Caption California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Newson announced California will become the first state in the nation to require all teachers and school staff to get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, as schools return from summer break amid growing concerns about the highly contagious delta variant. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Credit: Santiago Mejia Credit: Santiago Mejia

Caption School board president Stacey Woolley speaks during a school board meeting at the The Charles C. Mason Education Service Center in Tulsa on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a law earlier this year prohibiting public schools from requiring vaccinations or masks unless there is a state of emergency declared in the state. (John Clanton /Tulsa World via AP) Credit: John Clanton/Tulsa World Credit: John Clanton/Tulsa World

Caption Tulsa resident Holly Sweet, who supports wearing masks, walks into the The Charles C. Mason Education Service Center before a TPS school board meeting in Tulsa on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Visitors to the meeting were not allowed to carry signs into the meeting room. (John Clanton/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: John Clanton Credit: John Clanton

Caption FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, July 14, 2021, people wear face masks to curb the spread of coronavirus during the morning rush hour at the commuter hub, Waterloo train station in London. As Britain enjoys a summertime lull in COVID-19 cases, August 2021, the nation’s attention has turned to the end of pandemic-related restrictions and holidays in the sun, but scientists are warning the public not to be complacent about the delta variant. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption People sit on an Underground train, in London, Monday, July 19, 2021. As of Monday, face masks are no longer legally required in England, and with social distancing rules shelved, there are no limits on the number of people attending theater performances or big events. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Caption FILE - In this June 10, 2021, file photo Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on President Joe Biden's budget request, at the Capitol in Washington. The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday, Aug. 12. The order from Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of Health, the Indian Health Service, and the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Caption A medical worker gives a shot of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to a student during a vaccination campaign for children between 12-17 years of age in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara) Credit: Binsar Bakkara Credit: Binsar Bakkara