The Latest: Federal judge blocks Trump administration decision to bar foreign students at Harvard

Justice Department and Boeing reach deal allowing airplane giant to avoid prosecution over 737 Max crashes

The Justice Department has reached a deal with Boeing that will allow the company to avoid criminal prosecution for allegedly misleading U.S. regulators about the 737 Max jetliner before two of the planes crashed and killed 346 people, according to court papers filed Friday.

The Justice Department said in a court filing that it had reached an “agreement in principle” that will require the company to pay and invest more than $1.1 billion. In return, the department will dismiss the criminal case against the aircraft manufacturer. The deal still needs to be finalized.

Paul Cassell, an attorney for many of the families in the long-running case, had previously said said his clients strongly oppose dropping the criminal case.

Many relatives of the passengers who died in the crashes, which took place off the coast of Indonesia and in Ethiopia less than five months apart in 2018 and 2019, have spent years pushing for a public trial, the prosecution of former company officials, and more severe financial punishment for Boeing.

Trump says of foreign students at U.S. universities, ‘we don’t want troublemakers here’

Asked if he was considering restrictions on other universities, Trump said, “We’re taking a look at a lot of things.”

“Harvard’s going to have to change its ways. So are some others,” the president told reporters in the Oval Office.

Asked if he still wanted top foreign students to study in the U.S., Trump responded, “I do. But a lot of the people need remedial math” and suggested some even go to Harvard.

“How would somebody who can’t add -- or has very basic skills -- how do they get into Harvard? Why are they there?,” he demanded. “And then, you see those same people picketing and screaming at the United States.”

Trump added: “We don’t want troublemakers here.”

Trump says tariffs coming for all foreign-made smart phones, not just Apple products

President Donald Trump said he would threaten tariffs on all smartphone makers who make their products abroad, not just Apple as he had threatened in a Friday social media post.

“It would be also Samsung and anybody that makes that product,” Trump said. “Otherwise, it wouldn’t be fair.”

Trump said the new tariffs would come out at the end of June. He said he had an understanding with Apple CEO Tim Cook that his company would not relocate production to India to avoid Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods.

Trump said he’s confident that companies can move their factories to the U.S. because “a lot of it is so computerized now.”

An interruption in the Oval Office

Right after Trump spoke about tariffs on foreign-made smartphones, the president’s own phone started ringing.

The first time, he pretended to answer before cancelling the call.

“It’s only a congressman,” he joked with a smile.

The phone rang again almost immediately.

“It’s a different congressman,” he said.

Trump says he’s not looking for a tariff deal with EU

President Donald Trump said he’s not seeking a deal with the European Union after announcing plans to put a 50% tax on its goods in June.

“I’m not looking for a deal,” Trump told the reporters at the Oval Office. “We’ve set the deal. It’s at 50%.”

Trump said he objected to the trade deficit in goods with the EU and wanted European governments to provide greater access to American-made autos. But he defended his aggressive tariff hike by saying: “It’s time that we play the game the way I know how to play the game, you know.”

Still, Trump indicated that he could change or delay the tariff rates if European companies made commitments to build factories inside the U.S.

Trump has ambitious — and unlikely — goals for nuclear energy

The president signed an executive order that his staff said would help quadruple the amount of nuclear power generation over 25 years.

“It’s exciting, right?” Trump said as people clapped in the Oval Office.

Meeting such a goal could prove very difficult. Nuclear plants are costly and highly regulated, and only one new one has been built in the last four decades.

Nuclear energy executive appeals to Trump

Jacob DeWitte, the chief executive of Oklo, a nuclear energy company, brought a prop that might appeal to the president — a golf ball.

Holding up the ball in the Oval Office, he said that amount of uranium can power someone’s needs for their entire life.

“It doesn’t get any better than that,” he said.

“Very exciting indeed,” Trump said.

Trump prepares to sign executive orders on nuclear energy

The president kicked off an event in the Oval Office with top administration officials and energy executives. He said that nuclear is a “hot industry” and his executive orders will “make us the real power.”

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said Trump was helping to roll back decades of overregulation.

“This is a huge day for the nuclear history. Mark this day on your calendar.”

Japan will keep pushing for U.S. to drop tariffs, PM Ishiba says after phone talks with Trump

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Friday that he spoke by telephone with Trump and agreed to hold "productive" discussions at an upcoming round of tariff talks between the two sides.

“Investment, not tariffs,” Ishiba told reporters after the talks. He said Japan’s position to keep pushing Washington to drop all recent tariff measures is unchanged and that he stands by plans to push for Japanese investment to create more jobs in the U.S. in exchange.

The two leaders held talks just after Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's chief tariff negotiator, headed to Washington for a third round of talks with his U.S. counterparts. In the earlier rounds of talks, the U.S. had not agreed to the Japanese requests.

The U.S. is charging a 25% tariff on imports of autos, a mainstay of Japan's trade with the U.S. and a key driver of growth for the economy. Trump has relaxed some of those tariffs but has kept in place higher tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Federal judge blocks Trump administration decision to bar foreign student enrollment at Harvard

The temporary restraining order stops the government from pulling Harvard’s certification in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, which allows the school to host international students with visas to study in the U.S.

Harvard filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts earlier Friday.

Trump administration investigates border shelters for smuggling, then sends them more immigrants

The Trump administration has continued releasing people charged with being in the country illegally to nongovernmental shelters along the U.S.-Mexico border after telling those organizations that providing migrants with temporary housing and other aid may violate a law used to prosecute smugglers.

Border shelters, which have long provided lodging, meals and transportation to the nearest bus station or airport, were rattled by a letter from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that raised "significant concerns" about potentially illegal activity and demanded detailed information in a wide-ranging investigation. FEMA suggested shelters may have committed felony offenses against bringing people across the border illegally or transporting them within the United States.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement continued to ask shelters in Texas and Arizona to house people even after the March 11 letter, putting them in the awkward position of doing something FEMA appeared to say might be illegal. Both agencies are part of the Department of Homeland Security.

▶ Read more about border shelters for immigrants

Omani mediator says Iran-US talks made ‘some but not conclusive progress’

Oman’s foreign minister said Friday that the fifth round of Iran-U.S. negotiations had made ”some but not conclusive progress.”

Badr al-Busaidi made the comment on the social platform X after the talks ended in Rome.

Iranian and American officials offered no immediate comment.

“The fifth round of Iran US talks have concluded today in Rome with some but not conclusive progress,” al-Busaidi wrote. “We hope to clarify the remaining issues in the coming days, to allow us to proceed towards the common goal of reaching a sustainable and honourable agreement.”

Iran and US conclude their fifth round of nuclear negotiations in Rome with enrichment a key issue

That’s according to Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, who made the comment on the messaging app Telegram, posting a picture of him talking with Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, who mediated the discussions.

There was no immediate acknowledgment from the American side. Iran said U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff left early to catch a flight while others stayed behind for technical talks.

▶ Read more about nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran

Vance: Trump administration won’t be launching any more ‘undefined missions’ or ‘open-ended conflicts’

Addressing graduation at the U.S. Naval Academy, the vice president said the alternative will be quicker-hit military actions.

As an example, he pointed to the bombing Trump recently ordered — then paused — against Houthis rebels in Yemen.

“That’s how military power should be used. Decisively with a clear objective,” he said.

Vance added, “When we throw a punch, we throw a punch hard, and we do it decisively. And that’s exactly what we may ask you to do.”

Vance also criticized a Biden administration effort to build a pier in Gaza to accept aid amid Israel's war with Hamas there which he suggested never worked.

DOGE targets Census Bureau, worrying data users about health of US data infrastructure

The group launched by Elon Musk to cut federal spending in the second Trump administration is targeting some U.S. Census Bureau surveys it claims are "wasteful," worrying users of federal data who are already concerned about the health of the nation's statistical infrastructure.

The Department of Government Efficiency said on social media this week that five surveys costing $16.5 million that are conducted by the statistical agency for other federal agencies have been "terminated." It didn't specify which ones. The DOGE post said some of the questions on the eliminated surveys asked about alcohol consumption and the frequency of home internet use.

Other surveys are being reviewed “one-by-one,” said Tuesday’s post on DOGE’s X account. The Census Bureau didn’t respond this week to an inquiry seeking comment.

▶ Read more about DOGE and the Census Bureau

Trump’s team is divided on how to tackle the president’s vow to ease sanctions on Syria

Since Trump announced his intent to end a half-century of U.S. sanctions on Syria, a tug-of-war has developed in his administration over how quickly and thoroughly that should happen.

At risk could be the future of a transitional government run by those who drove Syrian leader Bashar Assad from power late last year and hopes that it can stabilize the country after a devastating 13-year civil war that has left millions dead or displaced, the economy in ruins and thousands of foreign fighters still on Syrian soil.

U.S. presidents have piled up penalties over the years on the autocratic family that previously controlled Syria, and those could be quickly lifted or waived through executive action. But Congress imposed some of the strictest measures and would have to permanently remove them.

▶ Read more about sanctions on Syria

Trump hosts top crypto investors as some industry leaders fear he’s putting personal profits first

President Trump rewarded top investors in one of his cryptocurrency projects with a swanky dinner Thursday night, an event that showed the ascendance of an emerging financial industry — and also the president’s willingness to mix public office with personal profit.

Some 220 of the biggest investors in the $TRUMP meme coin were invited to Trump's luxury golf club in Northern Virginia, where they dined on filet mignon and halibut. According to participants' posts on social media, Trump spoke for about half an hour before dancing to the song "YMCA."

Despite the White House insisting Trump would be attending the event “in his personal time,” he stood behind a lectern with the presidential seal as he touted an industry that’s generating profits for his family business.

After feeling unfairly targeted under President Joe Biden, the crypto industry has quickly become a powerful political force, donating huge sums to help Trump and friendly lawmakers. The U.S. Senate is advancing key pro-crypto legislation while bitcoin prices soar.

▶ Read more about Trump and crypto investors

Belgian princess left in doubt about her Harvard future following Trump’s foreign student ban

Belgium's Royal Palace said Friday that Princess Elisabeth, who's first in line to the throne, is waiting to find out whether she can return to Harvard for her second year after Trump announced a ban on foreign students at the university.

The Trump administration on Thursday revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll international students in its escalating battle with the Ivy League school, saying thousands of students must transfer to other schools or leave the country.

“We are looking into the situation, to see what kind of impact this decision might have on the princess, or not. It’s too early to say right now,” said the palace’s communications head, Xavier Baert.

Baert said Princess Elisabeth, aged 23, has completed her first year of a graduate school program at Harvard and would spend the summer back in Belgium. “And we’ll have to see what happens next year,” he said.

▶ Read more about Belgium's Princess Elisabeth

Vice President JD Vance will address graduates at the US Naval Academy on Friday

The president and vice president traditionally speak at one of the military service academies every year. Trump is scheduled Saturday to speak at West Point’s commencement.

Vance, who served in the Marines, was the first veteran to serve on a major party presidential ticket since John McCain in 2008 when he became Trump’s running mate last year. Former President George W. Bush, who left office in 2009, was the last sitting president who had served in the military.

Trump tariff threats on Europe and Apple send markets lower

President Trump is sending stocks lower again, this time after threatening 50% tariffs on the European Union that could begin in a little more than a week.

The S&P 500 was down 1.1% in early trading Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 408 points, or 1%, and the Nasdaq composite was down 1.6%.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that trade talks with the European Union “were going nowhere” and that the “straight 50%” tariffs would go into effect on June 1. Apple sank after Trump threatened to put a 25% tariff on its products unless the company moves iPhone manufacturing to the U.S.

▶ Read more about the financial markets

Trump administration says Columbia violated civil rights of Jewish students

The Trump administration is accusing Columbia University of violating the civil rights of Jewish students by “acting with deliberate indifference” toward what it describes as rampant antisemitism on campus.

The finding was announced late Thursday by the Health and Human Services Department, marking the latest blow for an Ivy League school already shaken by federal cutbacks and sustained government pressure to crack down on student speech.

It comes hours after the Department of Homeland Security said it would revoke Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, a major escalation in the administration's monthslong attack on higher education.

▶ Read more about Trump's dispute with Columbia University

Harvard sues the Trump administration over ban on enrolling foreign students

The Ivy League school calls the ban unconstitutional retaliation for defying the White House’s political demands.

In a lawsuit filed Friday in federal court in Boston, Harvard said the government’s action violates the First Amendment and will have an “immediate and devastating effect for Harvard and more than 7,000 visa holders.”

“With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard’s student body, international students who contribute significantly to the University and its mission,” Harvard said in its suit.

The school said it plans to file for a temporary restraining order to block the Department of Homeland Security from carrying out the move.

▶ Read more about Trump's dispute with Harvard University

