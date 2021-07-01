The Latest: Federer faces Gasquet in 2nd round at Wimbledon

Federer will be hoping to emulate the Swiss soccer team's win at the European Championship when he plays the late match on Centre Court. This time, though, a Swiss victory wouldn't be much of an upset. Federer has won his last 17 matches against French opponents and also has a 10-match winning streak against Gasquet.

Federer also faced a French opponent in the first round and was in danger of losing before Adrian Mannarino retired in the fifth set with a knee injury.