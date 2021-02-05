The Latest: Florida-LSU hoops skedded for Saturday postponed

The Gators are coming off a loss to South Carolina while LSU fell at No. 10 Alabama.

The Bronx boosters?

Yankee Stadium is open as a COVID-19 vaccination site and drawing lines of people from surrounding neighborhoods in the Bronx. The megasite is being restricted to Bronx residents as a way to boost vaccination rates in the city borough that has the highest percentage of positive coronavirus test results.

The New York Yankees’ home opened for appointments for qualified residents early Friday under damp skies. The site run jointly by the city and state will be able to handle 15,000 people during its first week. It will be open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A member of the National Guard gives people direction standing in line at a COVID-19 vaccination site at Yankee Stadium, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. Yankee Stadium opened as a COVID-19 vaccination site Friday, drawing lines of people from surrounding neighborhoods in the Bronx. The mega-site is being restricted to Bronx residents as a way to boost vaccination rates in the New York City borough with the highest percentage of positive coronavirus test results. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

