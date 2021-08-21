The Latest: German helicopters ready to join Kabul airlifts

___

MORE ON THE CRISIS IN AFGHANISTAN:

— In Kabul, a fearful wait for US to deliver on evacuation vow

— Europe fears Afghan refugee crisis after Taliban takeover

— AP PHOTOS: Two decades of war, and daily life in Afghanistan

— Biden vows to evacuate all Americans — and Afghan helpers

— For US military leaders, Afghan news strikes personal chord

— Western groups desperate to save Afghan workers left behind

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/afghanistan

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

PARIS — France’s says it has evacuated over 570 people, including at least 407 Afghan citizens, from Kabul onboard its military aircraft since Monday.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry added that a fourth evacuation plane landed Friday evening in Paris, carrying 4 French citizens and 99 Afghans, mostly people who worked with the French government or French groups in Afghanistan.

The ministry said that state services and the French embassy, which has been moved to Kabul airport, remain “fully mobilized to ensure new flights as soon as possible.”

French president Emmanuel Macron promised Monday that France would not abandon Afghans who worked for the country and would also seek to protect journalists, artists, activists and others under threat after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan.

___

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force says the cargo plane packed with Afghan refugees whose photo was widely shared online actually carried even more people than originally thought — 823 — and marked a new passenger record for the aircraft.

The brief statement by the Air Mobility Command on Friday said the C-17 that departed the capital, Kabul, last Sunday had an initial count of 640 passengers, but that figure inadvertently left out 183 children sitting on people’s laps.

The statement said the correct count of 823 passengers is a record for the C-17. It took off as the Taliban swept into the city, prompting thousands of Afghans and foreigners to rush to the airport seeking flight out — with some reaching the tarmac.

___

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch defense ministry says that the first group of Afghans evacuated from Kabul on Dutch military transport planes has arrived at a barracks in the northern Netherlands that has been transformed into a temporary accommodation center.

The ministry said Friday that a group of 28 Afghans has been taken to the center in Zoutcamp, a small village come 180 kilometers (120 miles) north of Amsterdam.

Dutch authorities say they have so far managed five flights out of Kabul with nearly 300 passengers. It is not clear how many of them were Afghans.

The Dutch government is seeking to evacuate Afghan nationals and their families who worked for the country’s military during its deployment and for the embassy as well as staff at aid projects.

___

MILAN — Italy says its military has evacuated nearly 1,000 Afghan citizens out of Kabul over the last five days.

The Defense Ministry said that two flights carrying 207 Afghans arrived Saturday in Rome from Kuwait, which Italy is using as a staging ground for the Kabul evacuations.

Italy has deployed more than 1,500 servicemen and women to operate an airbridge from Kabul to Kuwait aboard four C130J aircraft, and to ferry evacuees to safety in Italy aboard four KC767s.

Italy began what it has dubbed Operation Aquila Omnia in June, bringing to safety 1,532 Afghan citizens to date. Eighty, including 33 women, arrived on Saturday at a base in South Tyrol, northern Italy, for a 10-day COVID quarantine.

In a video distributed by the ministry, an Afghan man who was brought to the base thanked “the Italian armed forces, who didn’t leave us alone in Afghanistan. With all the difficulty, they brought us away.” Speaking with his back to the camera, he said the journey took two days. “We are tired. We are happy. We are now in a safe country,’’ he said, expressing also hope that one day “if Afghanistan becomes safe, we can return to our country.”

___

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania’s foreign ministry says that a military aircraft has evacuated 14 Romanian citizens and four Bulgarians from Kabul airport to Islamabad.

It said in a statement Friday evening that another Romanian citizen, a United Nations employee, could not reach Kabul airport because of security issues, adding that it will look to partner states to identify possible evacuation options.

Authorities said the evacuees were assisted on arrival by Romanian Embassy staff in Pakistan. It was Romania’s third evacuation flight this week using a C-130 Hercules military aircraft.

The ministry also said that it has “validated and contacted” a number of Afghan citizens who collaborated with its troops during their mission in Afghanistan who have expressed a wish to be evacuated to Romania.

But the “extremely difficult” security situation around Kabul airport meant that none of the Afghan citizens could reach the airport. “In their case,” the ministry said. “(We) will continue to act to identify evacuation options.

___

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The island kingdom of Bahrain has said it is “allowing flights to make use of Bahrain’s transit facilities” amid the evacuations of Afghanistan.

The kingdom made the announcement in a statement released early Saturday.

Bahrain, in the Persian Gulf off Saudi Arabia, is home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet.

The announcement comes as the U.S. faced issues Friday with its facilities at Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar filling up with those fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country.

The kingdom also said it is hoping that “all parties will commit to stabilizing the internal situation and to protecting the lives of civilians and the rule of law.”

___

KABUL, Afghanistan — Senior U.S. military officials say that the processing of passengers inside the Kabul airport has begun, but that there is a considerable backlog of people waiting to fly to Qatar.

Gates to the Hamid Karzai International Airport were closed overnight due to overcrowding in the area, and processing began Saturday morning. It would be roughly 5 to 9 hours before the backlog clears and more people could be allowed in through the gates.

The officials spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss ongoing military operations.

___

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken says 13 countries have thus far agreed to at least temporarily host at-risk Afghans evacuated from Afghanistan. Another 12 have agreed to serve as transit points for evacuees, including Americans and others, leaving Afghanistan.

Blinken said in a statement that potential Afghan refugees not already cleared for resettlement in the United States will be housed at facilities in Albania, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Mexico, Poland, Qatar, Rwanda, Ukraine and Uganda.

Transit countries include Bahrain, Britain, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Qatar, Tajikistan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan, he said.

“We deeply appreciate the support they have offered, and are proud to partner with them in our shared support of the Afghan people,” Blinken said. “We are encouraged by other countries that are also considering providing support. We have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas and to fulfill our commitments to citizens of partner nations and at-risk Afghans.”

Caption Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane, some climbing on the plane, as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug.16. 2021. Thousands of Afghans have rushed onto the tarmac at the airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto the American military jet as it took off and plunged to death. (Verified UGC via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug.16. 2021. Thousands of Afghans have rushed onto the tarmac at the airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto the American military jet as it took off and plunged to death. (Verified UGC via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) plays with children waiting to process during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, a group of Afghan evacuees depart a bus at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Ramstein Air Base is providing safe, temporary lodging for qualified evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge during the next several weeks. (Senior Airman Jan K. Valle/U.S. Air Force via AP) Credit: Senior Airman Jan K. Valle Credit: Senior Airman Jan K. Valle

Caption People flown out of Afghanistan leave a transport bus at Ramstein Air Base and are met by soldiers and helpers, in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP) Credit: Uwe Anspach Credit: Uwe Anspach

Caption A bus carrying people flown out of Afghanistan heads to the medical screening station at Ramstein Air Base, in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP) Credit: Uwe Anspach Credit: Uwe Anspach

Caption An ambulance stands next to a transport plane carrying people flown out of Afghanistan at Ramstein Air Base, in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Friday, Aug. 2021. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP) Credit: Uwe Anspach Credit: Uwe Anspach

Caption A transport plane carrying people flown out of Afghanistan lands at Ramstein Air Base, in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP) Credit: Uwe Anspach Credit: Uwe Anspach

Caption In this image provided by the U.S. Marines, soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division escort evacuees to the terminal for check-in during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Lance Cpl. Nicholas Guevara/U.S. Marine Corps via AP) Credit: Lance Cpl. Nicholas Guevara Credit: Lance Cpl. Nicholas Guevara

Caption In this image provided by the U.S. Marines, a U.S. Airman with the Joint Task Force-Crisis Response speaks with families who await processing during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Cpl. Davis Harris/U.S. Marine Corps via AP) Credit: Cpl. Davis Harris Credit: Cpl. Davis Harris

Caption In this image provided by the U.S. Marines, a U.S. Airman with the Joint Task Force-Crisis Response embraces a mother after helping reunite their family at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Cpl. Davis Harris/U.S. Marine Corps via AP) Credit: Cpl. Davis Harris Credit: Cpl. Davis Harris