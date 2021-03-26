The Latest: Frittelli advances from group in Match Play

Frittelli won the clinching match for Texas when the Longhorns won the NCAA title in 2012 at Riviera. The South African now makes his home in Austin and probably knows Austin Country Club as well as anyone in the field.

In other early matches, Tommy Fleetwood was 2 up on Bryson DeChambeau. Fleetwood needed only to win to advance from Group 5. DeChambeau had to win and Antoine Rozner had to lose his match. Rozner was 2 up with four to play.