The Latest: Gators have 6 new positives in football program

The outbreak forced the Gators to shut down team activities and work remotely. The Southeastern Conference rescheduled two games because Florida would not have had at least 53 scholarship players available to play.

The Gators (2-1) are scheduled to host Missouri (2-2) on Saturday, and Mullen says they expect to have enough to play.

___

A person with knowledge of the situation says coronavirus concerns at FIU have forced officials to call off the Panthers’ home football game with No. 19 Marshall, which had been scheduled for Friday night.

The schools will attempt to reschedule the game in December, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the postponement had not yet been publicly announced.

FIU has seen more than 30 players miss time this season because of positive coronavirus tests or a need to quarantine after potential exposure. Those absences have depleted the depth chart considerably.

FIU is winless in three games this season. Marshall is 5-0, the last unbeaten team in Conference USA.

— Reporting by AP Sports Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami

___

Bethune-Cookman won't participate in intercollegiate sports this coming winter or spring. The universtiy located in Daytona Beach, Florida, says it's canceled all athletic events for the remainder of the academic year because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

University President E. LaBrent Chrite said the decision was made “in the face of a surging COVID-19 spike” both in the state of Florida and across the country.

“We have concluded that the risks are too great for our student-athletes and staff to travel and compete at this time,” Chrite said.

Bethune-Cookman has 15 varsity programs, and the fall 2020 seasons were canceled back in July. Chrite said the latest decision was made “after a series of meetings with stakeholders across the campus” along with athletic director Lynn Thompson, coaches, health experts and state officials.

___

French soccer club Lens says 11 players and seven staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest round of testing.

Lens is scheduled to play Marseille on Friday.

Last Sunday’s game between Lens and Nantes was postponed after 11 Lens players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Lens has not named any of those concerned.

___

