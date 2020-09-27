The Latest: Goffin and Sinner begin main draw at French Open

A crowd, if it could be called that, of around 150 spectators was on hand to see David Goffin, seeded 11th, and Jannik Sinner from Italy hit the first balls in main draw play Sunday under the Chatrier roof that means the French Open joins the other majors as being able to guarantee play in inclement weather.

It will need it: the forecast is grim for the coming days of its covid-enforced autumn slot, pushed back from May and June.