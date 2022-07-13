The Latest: Biden arrives in Israel for Mideast visit

An Israeli human rights group has put up billboards in the occupied West Bank with a stark message for President Joe Biden, saying “this is apartheid.”

B’Tselem is among three rights groups that say Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, both in the Palestinian territories and inside Israel itself, amounts to apartheid. Both Israel and the U.S. reject the charge.

B’Tselem put up the billboards in Ramallah, the seat of the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority, and in Bethlehem, where Biden is to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday.

B’Tselem’s executive director, Hagai El-Ad, accused multiple U.S. administrations of tolerating Israeli human rights abuses “without demanding accountability” and urged Washington to change its attitude toward Israel.

“When the attitude changes – so will the regime,” he said.

Biden was expected to land in Israel for a 48-hour visit to the area later Wednesday. He is not expected to offer any major diplomatic initiatives during the visit. He flies to Saudi Arabia on Friday.

—-

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

JERUSALEM — The United States and Israel are launching a new strategic high-level dialogue between the countries that will focus on technology.

The new talks were announced in a joint statement from U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday, just hours before Biden was scheduled to arrive in Israel for his first Mideast visit as president.

The partnership is to focus on the use of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and other tech-based solutions, against global challenges such as pandemic preparedness and climate change, the statement said.

The leaders pledged to work together to “advance and protect critical and emerging technologies in accordance with our national interests, democratic principles and human rights, and to address geostrategic challenges.”

On Wednesday, Biden begins his trip to the region in Israel and the occupied West Bank. He is scheduled to fly to Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Combined Shape Caption A billboard saying "Mr. President, this is apartheid" is posted by an Israeli human rights group in the West Bank town of Bethlehem ahead of the arrival of President Joe Biden in the region, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The group B'Tselem put up the billboards in Ramallah, the seat of the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority, and in Bethlehem, where Biden is to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) Credit: Mahmoud Illean Credit: Mahmoud Illean Combined Shape Caption A billboard saying "Mr. President, this is apartheid" is posted by an Israeli human rights group in the West Bank town of Bethlehem ahead of the arrival of President Joe Biden in the region, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The group B'Tselem put up the billboards in Ramallah, the seat of the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority, and in Bethlehem, where Biden is to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) Credit: Mahmoud Illean Credit: Mahmoud Illean

Combined Shape Caption Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid speaks at the start of the the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, Pool) Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Combined Shape Caption Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid speaks at the start of the the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, Pool) Credit: Maya Alleruzzo Credit: Maya Alleruzzo