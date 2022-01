The Latest: Top-seeded Czech doubles pair advance to final

2 p.m.

Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina have advanced to the women's doubles final with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win over the Japanese pair of No. 2-seeded Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara at Rod Laver Arena.

Haddad Maia, of Brazil, and Danilina, of Kazahstan, will play the winner of the later semifinal between the top-seeded Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova and third-seeded Veronika Kudermetova of Russia and Elise Bertens of Belgium.

Next up on Rod Laver is a men's doubles semifinal with the “Special K" Australian team of Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis playing third-seeded Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina.

The women's singles semifinals are set for the night program at Rod Laver Arena. Top-ranked and local hope Ash Barty plays American Madison Keys, followed by Iga Switek's match against another American, Danielle Collins.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, right, of Japan in their doubles semifinal game Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil in their doubles semifinal game at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker) Credit: Simon Baker Credit: Simon Baker Caption Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, right, of Japan in their doubles semifinal game Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil in their doubles semifinal game at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker) Credit: Simon Baker Credit: Simon Baker

Caption Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, right, of Japan walk from the court following their doubles semifinal game against Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker) Credit: Simon Baker Credit: Simon Baker Caption Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, right, of Japan walk from the court following their doubles semifinal game against Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker) Credit: Simon Baker Credit: Simon Baker