The Latest: Hegseth had an unsecured internet line in his office for Signal, AP sources say

Also Thursday, a spokesperson for China denied any suggestion that it is in active negotiations with the U.S. over tariffs. The Trump administration has sent mixed messages regarding the progress and intent of its trade negotiations. The president said it would be "physically impossible" to negotiate with dozens of countries and "we are going to, at some point, just set prices for deals."

Meanwhile the administration asked the Supreme Court to allow enforcement of a ban on transgender people in the military while legal challenges proceed. Elsewhere judges blocked orders to end DEI in K-12 public schools, to deny funds to 'sanctuary' cities, to deport people from Colorado under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act and to require proof of citizenship before registering to vote.

Here's the latest:

In unintended filing, federal attorneys poke holes in Trump administration’s effort to end NYC toll

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan accidentally filed an internal memo arguing that the government should change tactics if it wants to block the nascent program of tolls for driving in the most congested part of the borough.

The memo, intended for a U.S. Department of Transportation attorney, was inadvertently filed Wednesday night in New York’s lawsuit over the administration’s efforts to shut down the fee.

The blunder came days after the administration gave New York a third ultimatum to stop collecting the $9 tolls, which started in January.

In the memo, three assistant U.S. attorneys from the Southern District of New York wrote that there is “considerable litigation risk” in defending Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s decision to pull federal approval and that doing so would likely result in a legal loss.

The department might have better odds, they wrote, if it tries a different bureaucratic mechanism that would argue that the toll no longer aligns with the government’s agenda.

Lawsuit seeks to restore jobs at Homeland Security oversight offices

Three advocacy groups are suing the Department of Homeland Security and Secretary Kristi Noem.

The groups want to restore staff jobs at three gutted offices that oversee civil rights protections across the sprawling department.

Department officials said Thursday that they are “committed to civil rights protections” but called the three offices a roadblock.

Democrats have suggested that the cuts were about removing transparency at the department, which is key to the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts.

The groups suing said that because Congress set up the offices, only it can shutter them.

Trump signs an executive order on probationary periods for federal employees

The order signed Thursday seeks to expand — and potentially make more stringent — the time periods that federal workers must clear before career protections kick in.

Probationary periods typically last one to two years, though they can go longer for some federal workers.

Rather than simply passing the probationary period after it ends, the order mandates that 60 days prior to coming off probation, employees must meet with officials to discuss their job performance and conduct.

“Instead of these employees becoming tenured civil servants by default,” a White House fact sheet on the order reads, agencies must “affirmatively certify” that finalizing their appointment “advances the public interest.”

The rules would apply to many new employees, as well as those changing positions in the same agency.

Trump administration has moved to fire thousands of probationary federal workers, touching off an ongoing legal battle.

Largest federal employee union, a leading Trump opponent, to lay off more than half of staff

The American Federation of Government Employees announced the planned nationwide layoffs Thursday in the wake of Trump executive actions that have rapidly weakened the organization's finances.

The union will move ahead with a reduction in force that could cut its 355 employees to approximately 150, eliminating organizers, national representatives, support staff and others.

The layoffs will weaken a leading opponent to Trump’s dramatic reshaping of the federal government.

AFGE has filed a flurry of lawsuits seeking to block everything from the mass firings of probationary workers to the sharing of sensitive data with billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. It has also helped organize protests and other pushback against Trump and DOGE.

In a statement Thursday, the union blamed Trump’s policies for the layoffs, calling them a setback, “but not the end of AFGE — not by a longshot.”

Nebraska Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts faces occasional jeers as he defends Trump’s cuts

Ricketts repeatedly returned to his call for spending cuts amid grumbles from a central Nebraska audience during a public meeting Thursday that illustrated the tension between some voters and Republicans.

And though Ricketts was interrupted at times by shouts and jeers, including occasional chants of "tax the rich," the 30 minutes he allowed for questions elicited civil exchanges on health care spending, President Donald Trump 's agenda and the war in Ukraine.

Ricketts, one of only a handful of GOP senators and representatives who have risked direct public exchanges with constituents by holding in-person town halls this year, urged support for Trump's proposed increase of $175 billion for U.S.-Mexico border security and $150 billion more in military spending, while urging deep cuts elsewhere.

Challenged on staffing cuts and other changes during the aggressive first three months of Trump’s second term, Ricketts said something had to be done to curb the $36 billion federal debt.

Barnard College staff alarmed by federal survey asking if they’re Jewish

Barnard College faculty members are expressing anger and anxiety over a survey they received from the Trump administration this week asking if they are Jewish, among other personal questions.

Barnard officials belatedly informed staff that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission had ordered the college to turn over their contact information so that employees could voluntarily participate in a probe of possible discrimination. The survey was sent on government letterhead by text to their personal cellphones, as first reported by The Intercept.

“That the government is putting together lists of Jews, ostensibly as part of a campaign to fight antisemitism, is really chilling,” professor Nara Milanich said. “As a historian, I have to say it feels a little uncomfortable.”

Neither the EEOC nor Barnard College responded to emails seeking comment.

Trump signs executive order on deep-sea mining

The order signed Thursday aims to stimulate deep-sea mining, with the White House wanting to develop domestic capabilities for exploration, collection and processing of critical minerals.

It expects to be able to eventually explore more than 1 billion metric tons of available deep-sea nodules. Those are rock formations that contain critical minerals like cobalt, manganese and cooper, which the U.S. could eventually mine and export.

The order directs federal authorities to “expedite” deep-sea mining permits and produce a report on opportunities along the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf.

Trump's action follows a Canadian company recently seeking permission from the U.S. government to start deep-sea mining in international waters, despite a U.N. agency saying such efforts could violate international law.

Hegseth had an unsecured internet line set up in his office to connect to Signal, AP sources say

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had an internet connection that bypassed the Pentagon's security protocols set up in his office to use the Signal messaging app on a personal computer, two people familiar with the line told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter.

The existence of the unsecured internet connection is the latest revelation about Hegseth's use of the unclassified app and raises the possibility that sensitive defense information could have been put at risk of potential hacking or surveillance.

— Tara Copp

National Science Foundation director steps down after funding cuts

Sethuraman Panchanathan, who had led the NSF since 2020, is departing after the agency made the cuts to funding for hundreds of university research projects.

Panchanathan initially defended the NSF's priorities but said in a statement Thursday that he had "done all I can to advance the critical mission of the agency."

NSF grants are a key source of funding for science research at U.S. universities. On Friday the agency abruptly canceled funding for hundreds of grants to comply with Trump’s directives to end support of research on diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as the study of misinformation.

More than 380 grant projects have been cut so far, including work to combat internet censorship in China and Iran and a project consulting with Indigenous communities to understand environmental changes in Alaska’s Arctic region.

“NSF is an extremely important investment to make U.S. scientific dominance a reality,” Panchanathan said in his statement. “We must not lose our competitive edge.”

Reproductive health group sues over withheld clinic funding

An association that represents clinics across the country sued Thursday over the Trump Administration's decision last month to withhold some family planning grants.

The National Family Planning and Reproductive Health Association contends in a federal court filing in Washington that it was illegal to withhold funding for care including birth control, cancer screening and treatment for sexually transmitted infections.

The group says funds were cut off with virtually no notice to about one-fourth of the providers who receive Title X funding, including all of them in California, Hawaii, Maine, Missouri, Montana and Utah.

USDA withdraws a plan to limit salmonella levels in raw poultry

The Agriculture Department says it is withdrawing a plan to limit salmonella bacteria in poultry products. The move halts a Biden Administration effort designed to prevent food poisoning.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service said Thursday that it withdrew the proposal after getting more than 7,000 public comments. The agency will evaluate whether salmonella regulations should be changed.

The move drew praise from the poultry industry and criticism from food safety advocates. Salmonella causes 1.35 million infections each year, mostly from food.

State, local election officials question federal agency over Trump elections order

A key group of state and local election officials questioned the leaders of a federal agency at the center of the executive order seeking major changes to U.S. elections, raising concerns about the consequences for voters and the people in charge of voting.

The annual meeting of the Standards Board of the U.S. Election Commission was an opportunity for elections officials to ask the four EAC commissioners about Trump’s executive order.

Trump’s March 25 order directed the commission — an independent federal agency — to update the national voter registration form to include a proof-of-citizenship requirement and revise guidelines for voting systems among other actions.

Whether the president can order an independent agency to act and whether it has the authority to do what he wants will likely be settled in court.

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Thursday blocking the proof-of-citizenship requirement pending legal challenges.

US and Iran set next round of nuclear talks for Saturday in Oman

Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and a technical team will head there for a third round of U.S. talks with Iran on its nuclear program, a State Department spokesperson said Thursday.

Other officials said Witkoff’s participation in this round of talks was not yet confirmed.

Iran has said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and a technical team of its own will attend Saturday’s talks.

The Trump administration is pushing Tehran to scale back its nuclear program to ensure it can never make the jump to building nuclear bombs. It has warned of a risk of war with the U.S. or Israel if Iran refuses.

Iran says its program is for civilian uses only.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said the U.S. team will be led by the department’s director of policy planning, Michael Anton, a former speechwriter, author, instructor and private-equity executive.

Critics have questioned whether the administration has given nuclear experts a big enough role in the talks.

Wall Street rallies for a third straight day, sending S&P 500 up 2%

U.S. stocks rallied further as better-than-expected profits for U.S. companies piled up, though CEOs say they’re unsure whether it will last because of uncertainty created by Trump’s trade war.

The S&P 500 jumped 2% Thursday for its third straight day of big gains, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.2% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 2.7%.

ServiceNow surged after the AI platform company delivered a stronger profit for the start of 2025 than expected.

Southwest Airlines likewise reported stronger-than-expected results, but it joined a lengthening list of companies that have pulled financial forecasts because of uncertainty around tariffs.

Trump’s National Garden of American Heroes has formal support of 2 leading federal cultural agencies

The National Endowment for the Humanities announced Thursday that, along with the National Endowment for the Arts, it is committing $30 million this year to “enable the creation of statues in marble, granite, bronze, copper, or brass depicting historical figures tied to the accomplishments of the United States.”

Trump issued an executive order at the end of his first term calling for a “new monument to our country’s greatness.” He cited hundreds of Americans he considered worthy, from Benjamin Franklin and James Madison to Kobe Bryant and Shirley Temple.

Back in office, he has targeted the NEH, the Kennedy Center and other organizations for vast cuts and restructuring, accusing them of advancing a “woke” and anti-patriotic agenda. At the same time the NEH is offering money for the garden of heroes, it has cut off millions of dollars in grants.

The garden is scheduled to open in July 2026, timed to the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Eric Trump promotes third-term Trump Organization merch

The U.S. Constitution says Trump can only be elected to two terms as president. That’s not stopping his family from promoting a third campaign.

Eric Trump shared a photo on Instagram of himself wearing a red “Trump 2028” hat, now sold by the Trump Store.

Trump, who would turn 82 in 2028, has said he is considering how to breach the constitutional prohibition. He had previously made jokes about it before telling NBC news he’s serious and that “there are methods which you could do it.”

The 22nd Amendment was adopted after President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was elected four times. He died at 63, before the 100th day of his fourth term, on April 12, 1945.

Trump says it’s ‘physically impossible’ to conduct detailed trade negotiations with all countries

Trump has threatened to reimpose his steep ‘reciprocal’ tariffs on nearly all U.S. partners in a manner of months if they don’t negotiate separate deals with his administration. At some point, he said, his administration will “just set prices” for each partner that doesn’t come to the table.

“I can’t think of one country that doesn’t want to negotiate a deal, and they either negotiate a deal or we set a deal that we think is fair,” Trump said. But he said one-on-one talks will end at some point because only a “very small group” understands the issues.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said bilateral talks with South Korea may be “moving faster than we thought” after meetings earlier Thursday, with an agreement possible as soon as next week.

Swiss diplomat says entire world has to join together to talk trade with the US

Switzerland’s foreign minister in China says the sweeping Trump tariffs are like an earthquake that has hit “all the other countries on the planet” and thrust them into “a sort of coalition” to reach a deal with the United States.

Ignazio Cassis spoke to reporters in Beijing on Thursday after meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

“We have to convince the United States to come back to a multilateral discussion -- which for now is not a given,” the Swiss diplomat said.

Trump has imposed 31% tariffs on Swiss goods — far higher than the 20% faced by its European Union neighbors — but Switzerland is among the many places now subject to a 90-day pause.

Trump says that by not taking all of Ukraine, Russia has made a ‘pretty big concession’ to end the war

Ukraine and much of Europe have fiercely pushed back against this notion, arguing that it’s hardly a concession for Russia to pause its land grab.

Earlier Thursday, Trump posted what for him is a rare rebuke of Putin after Russia struck Kyiv for hours with missiles and drones that killed at least 12 people and injured 90 in the deadliest assault on the city since July.

“I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying.” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. “Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!”

“I didn’t like last night,” Trump said. “I wasn’t happy with it.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz pledges protection against Trump’s ‘chaos’

Walz’s first major address to a statewide audience since he was Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate last year is getting attention.

Republican House floor leader Harry Niska called the Wednesday night speech an “angry rant about Donald Trump.”

But Walz urged state lawmakers to prove there’s a better way to govern.

“This current administration in Washington, they’re not forever,” Walz said. “These small, petty men will disappear into the dustbin of history. And when they do, there will be an opportunity and an obligation to actually rebuild government so that it works for working people.”

Federal judge blocks Trump’s proof-of-citizenship mandate for voter registration

The order blocks the Trump administration from immediately enacting certain changes to how federal elections are run.

Trump’s executive order argued that the U.S. “fails to enforce basic and necessary election protections” that exist in other countries.

Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly sided with voting rights groups and Democrats to grant a preliminary injunction to stop the citizenship requirement from moving forward while the lawsuit plays out.

She also blocked a requirement that public assistance enrollees have their citizenship assessed before getting access to the federal voter registration form. But she denied other requests from the Democratic plaintiffs, including refusing to block Trump’s order to tighten mail ballot deadlines.

US filings for jobless benefits inch up as labor market remains strong despite fears of downturn

Jobless claim applications inched up by 6,000 to 222,000 for the week ending April 19, the Labor Department said Thursday. That’s just barely more than the 220,000 new applications analysts forecast.

Trump has paused or pulled back on many of his tariff threats but concerns remain about a global economic slowdown that could upend what has been an historically resilient labor market.

It’s not clear when federal job cuts will surface in the weekly layoffs data. Despite showing some signs of weakening during the past year, the labor market remains healthy with plenty of job openings and relatively few layoffs.

Trump appeals order not to deport people from Colorado under rarely used 1798 law

The order on Tuesday from Denver-based federal Judge Charlotte N. Sweeney also requires the administration to inform all people they seek to deport under the Alien Enemies Act that they have 21 days to appeal.

It's one of a series of orders halting deportations under the provision, only invoked three times in U.S. history, following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that the people targeted can appeal.

The Trump administration’s filing at the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals argues that Sweeney lacks jurisdiction and that it’s legally sound to invoke the statute against the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

Trump says he has his ‘own deadline’ to forge Ukraine-Russia peace deal

The president offered a more optimistic tone about prospects for an agreement than he did in social meeting postings earlier Thursday, when he leveled rare criticism against Russian President Vladimir Putin, or on Wednesday, when he sharply criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who pushed back against a U.S. proposal that included Kyiv ceding the territory Russia has seized.

“There’s a lot of very bad blood, a lot of distrust, but … I hope we’re going to get there for the sake of a lot of young people that are dying,” the president said at the start of a lunch with visiting Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

“I have my own deadline, and we want it to be fast,” Trump added.

Trump administration fast-tracks energy project permitting, but not for solar or wind

Solar is the fastest-growing source of electricity generation in the United States, even though green energy proponents have argued that slow and inefficient permitting significantly hinders the transition to clean sources of power.

Trump’s Interior Department says its alternative process will shorten environmental impact statement approvals from about two years to about 28 days. The new procedures apply to to energy sources including oil, natural gas, petroleum, uranium, coal, biofuels and critical minerals, and to geothermal and hydropower. But not solar or wind.

The Sierra Club said this basically turns public input into lip service.

Tariffs impact: Here’s what some corporations are telling investors:

Trump insists US and China are talking on trade despite Beijing’s denials

“They had a meeting this morning,” Trump said, then added: “It doesn’t matter who they is.”

Trump is seeking to climb down from his 145% tariffs on Chinese goods amid growing business and consumer concerns that the import taxes will drive up inflation and potentially send the economy into a recession. China hit back with 125% tariffs on U.S. products.

Guo Jiakun, a spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry, said during a daily briefing on Thursday that for all he knows, “China and the U.S. are not having any consultation or negotiation on tariffs, still less reaching a deal.”

A spokesman for China’s Commerce Ministry, He Yadong, said “any claims about the progress of China-U.S. trade negotiations are groundless as trying to catch the wind and have no factual basis.”

Trump says he’ll meet with journalist who was mistakenly texted about US military strikes

Trump says he’ll do a sit-down interview with The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, and two other writers at the magazine.

Goldberg is the journalist who reported in 2020 that Trump had privately referred to the American war dead at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France as “losers” and “suckers,” a story that still angers Trump.

In a social media post Thursday, the president called Goldberg “the person responsible for many fictional stories about me” but said his reporting about being inadvertently added to the Signal chat on pending airstrikes on Yemen was “somewhat more ‘successful.’”

Trump said he’s doing the interview “out of curiosity, and as a competition with myself, just to see if it’s possible for The Atlantic to be ‘truthful.’”

Wall Street rallies as companies keep piling up profits, for now at least

Markets are up on better-than-expected profits, but CEOs say they're unsure whether it will last amid of uncertainty created by Trump's trade war.

The S&P 500 was 1.3% higher at midday Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 265 points, or 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.7% higher.

Southwest Airlines reported stronger than expected first-quarter results, but its stock was flipping between losses and gains after it became the latest U.S. carrier to say the economic outlook is too cloudy to predict some of this year's finances. CEO Bob Jordan said the company is reducing flights and "controlling what we can control."

